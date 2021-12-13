Kasganj alleged custodial death: HC seeks state govt reply on fast track courts for cases against police

The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the state government to file its reply (counter affidavit) in response to a PIL seeking establishment of fast track courts to deal with cases of alleged police atrocities in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the alleged custodial death of 22-year-old man at a Kasganj police station in the state.

The PIL suggested that the fast track courts should adjudicate upon FIRs, complaints and petitions filed against police officers in cases of custodial torture, death, rape and other such offences. It also called for the enforcement of various guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in such matters.

Hearing a PIL filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), a division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the above order.

According to petitioner, one Altaf was called in for questioning by the Uttar Pradesh Police and later found dead at the police station - Kotwali of Kasganj district on November 9, 2021.

Senior advocate SFA Naqvi representing PUCL argued, “The death of Altaf and other such persons in suspicious circumstances in police custody is viewed by any person of ordinary prudence as an institutional killing.”

“A high-powered committee, headed by a sitting or retired Judge of the Allahabad high court, must be set up to enquire into this case,” Naqvi said.

The PIL requested the court to direct the central and state governments to install CCTV cameras in all police stations and other such offices of CBI, NIA etc across Uttar Pradesh as has already been directed by the apex court.

It also sought a direction to duly equip police officers with body worn cameras and requisite technology for videography during investigations.

The next date of hearing in the case will be fixed later.