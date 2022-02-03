Kasganj ‘custodial death’ : Allahabad HC seeks status report of magisterial probe

The Allahabad high court on Thursday sought a status report on the magisterial inquiry ordered into the alleged custodial death case of one Altaf, 22, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district last year. Altaf ,who was called for interrogation in an abduction case, had died in police custody at Kotwali police station in Kasganj on November 9 last year.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Chand Miyan, the father of the deceased, a division bench comprising Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Deepak Verma in its order directed the government counsel to file a status report of the inquiry conducted by the magistrate by February 8—the next date of hearing in the case.

The petitioner had requested the court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe of the alleged custodial death case and to proceed against all the concerned police officers and such other persons found to be involved in the incident. Besides, the court was also requested to direct constitution of a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) to take over the investigation.