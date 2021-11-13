Kasganj custodial death: Case registered against unidentified policemen

Agra A case was registered against unidentified policemen at Sadar Kotwali police station of Kasganj on Saturday on a complaint received through post from Chand Mian, the father of Altaf who died in custody of Kasganj police. Meanwhile, the girl alleged to have been abducted by deceased Altaf was recovered by Kasganj police on Friday evening.

“We had earlier in the day received a complaint by speed post from Chand Mian, the father of deceased Altaf. Based on the complaint, a case of murder under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified policemen,” informed Rohan Pramod Botre, superintendent of police (SP), Kasganj.

“Beside this, the girl who was allegedly kidnapped by the deceased Altaf and his friend was recovered on Friday evening. Her statement is to be recorded in court on Sunday,” he said.

On Saturday, Chandra Shekhar Azad, the president of newly constituted Azad Samaj Party (earlier Bhim Army) met the family members of Altaf, the man killed in police custody on Tuesday last. Azad took along Chand Mian, the father of Altaf and submitted a complaint naming the policemen.

SP Kasganj Rohan Pramod Botre informed him that the case was already registered on the basis of complaint earlier received by post and thus two FIRs could not be lodged for the same case. He said anything received after registering of case would be part of the investigation.