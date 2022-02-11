Kasganj custodial death: high court orders exhumation of body, second autopsy

The Allahabad high court has ordered that the body of a 22-year-old man, who died in police custody in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, be exhumed and sent for a second post-mortem at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Altaf, a labourer, was called for questioning at the Kotwali police station after he was accused of kidnapping a woman. Police had later claimed that Altaf hanged himself from a water pipe inside the toilet of the police station -- around three feet from the ground -- on November 9, 2021.

The direction was passed by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Anjani Kumar Mishra and Deepak Verma while hearing a petition filed by Altaf’s father, Chand Miyan.

Hearing Chand Miyan’s petition, the court observed: “This order has been passed because it is the case of the petitioner based upon photographs brought on record, wherein the deceased, Altaf is shown to have hung himself from a water pipe, which was installed only three feet above the ground of the toilet.”

The court also directed that the autopsy be video-graphed and that whole exercise be conducted in presence of a team of doctors to be constituted by the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The court further directed that the post-mortem report, video footage and photographs shall be prepared in three copies. One copy shall be submitted to the high court and one copy each shall be placed on record of the judicial and ministerial inquiries, which are pending. This entire exercise should be completed in 10 days, the court said.

Chand Miyan, through the petition, had sought a CBI probe into his son’s alleged custodial death.

The court, on the request of the petitioner’s counsel “that the petitioner is not satisfied with the earlier post-mortem, observed: “At this stage, what requires consideration is the prayer made by the petitioner that he is not satisfied with the earlier post-mortem. He has prayed for the body of the deceased to be exhumed and a fresh post-mortem conducted, preferably at AIIMS, Delhi. He has insisted on the post-mortem being conducted outside UP because of the alleged involvement of state police.”

The additional advocate general, representing the state government, said that he had no objection to the plea.

The court then directed the listing of the matter after four weeks and said: “Needless to say, the entire process of unsealing and post-mortem and the subsequent sealing, if any, of the body, shall be video-graphed. High resolution still photographs of the body at various stages of the examination shall also be taken and preserved.”