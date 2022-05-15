Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kashi traders honour CM Yogi
lucknow news

Kashi traders honour CM Yogi

The traders congratulated Yogi Adityanath and honoured him with an Angvastram (stole) and a memento for becoming chief minister a second time.
Traders giving invitation to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for attending a seminar to be organised in Kashi . (HT)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Traders of Kashi honoured Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, presenting an Angvastram (stole) and a memento to him.

Mahanagar Udyog Vyapar Samiti President Prem Mishra said that many schemes had been implemented under CM Yogi for the development of Kashi,. He was also promoting the city’s cultural heritage. “On behalf of the traders of the entire Kashi, we congratulated him and honoured him for becoming chief minister a second time,” Mishra said later.

The traders submitted a memorandum to the CM, demanding that Mandi Tax should be abolished. Yogi assured them of considering the demand, Mishra said.

The chief minister also accepted an invitation by the traders to attend a business seminar to be organised in Kashi for the protection, promotion and development of business interests of the traders in the state.

National secretary of Federation of All India Board of Trade, Rajendra Goenka gave a copy of ‘Industry and Trade’, part of his book ‘Sampoorna Samadhan’, in which there is a detailed analysis for the problems of traders and their solution.

