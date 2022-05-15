Kashi traders honour CM Yogi
VARANASI Traders of Kashi honoured Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, presenting an Angvastram (stole) and a memento to him.
Mahanagar Udyog Vyapar Samiti President Prem Mishra said that many schemes had been implemented under CM Yogi for the development of Kashi,. He was also promoting the city’s cultural heritage. “On behalf of the traders of the entire Kashi, we congratulated him and honoured him for becoming chief minister a second time,” Mishra said later.
The traders submitted a memorandum to the CM, demanding that Mandi Tax should be abolished. Yogi assured them of considering the demand, Mishra said.
The chief minister also accepted an invitation by the traders to attend a business seminar to be organised in Kashi for the protection, promotion and development of business interests of the traders in the state.
National secretary of Federation of All India Board of Trade, Rajendra Goenka gave a copy of ‘Industry and Trade’, part of his book ‘Sampoorna Samadhan’, in which there is a detailed analysis for the problems of traders and their solution.
-
At 44.2°C, Delhi sizzles on year’s hottest day yet
New Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed across the city on Saturday as mercury shot to the season's highest level, touching 44.2 degrees Celsius (C) at Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi's weather, and rising further to 47.2C at Mungeshpur. The previous record for the highest maximum temperature this year was 43.5C at Safdarjung on April 28-30, and in areas within Delhi, Sports Complex recorded 47.1C on April 30.
-
Ludhiana logs seven fresh Covid cases
Seven more people tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday, pushing the total tally of infections to 1,09,909. While 1,07,601 of the total number have recovered, as many as 2,280 succumbed to the virus. At present, there are 28 active cases in the district, all of whom are under home isolation. The groom hails from Jalandhar, while the bride is a city resident.
-
There were no windows... We were choking: Mundka fire survivors recount horror
Shazia Parveen had to attend a “special motivational programme” at her office in west Delhi's Mundka. She escaped with minor injuries. On Saturday, five more people were sent for medical aid, the last whom was discharged by 2pm. Survivors said there were would have been even higher were it not for two cranes that residents pressed into the rescue efforts. Most people were on the second floor attending the motivational speaker's session.
-
Soon, traffic lights in Pune to be timed as per flow of vehicles
As a part of the latest endeavour of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited, it has been decided to establish an Adaptive Traffic Management System at traffic signals in the city. According to the system, cameras will be installed and determine in how much time a signal should turn green to allow a smooth flow of traffic depending on the number of vehicles passing through a stretch.
-
Ludhiana | Truck driver arrested for selling off in-transit consignment for ₹10L
Police held a truck driver , Dharminder Sharma of Bhiwani district of Haryana, for selling a consignment of Hero Cycles Limited company that he was tasked with transporting to a firm in Tamil Nadu, along with a truck to an Uttar Pradesh-based person for ₹10 lakh. The accused was arrested from Khagaria district of Bihar following a tip off. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sanjay Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar in Jamalpur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics