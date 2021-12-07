Kashi Vishwanath temple premises being commercialised, alleges Baghel

VARANASI Congress leader and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged here on Tuesday that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises were being commercialised in the name of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The path leading to Maa Annapurna Temple from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises was being blocked.

Baghel visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Maa Annapurna Temple and offered prayers there.

Later, he addressed a press conference.

Quoting Mahant Shankar Puri of Maa Annapurna Temple, Baghel said that a grand gate was promised in Vishwanath Corridor towards Maa Annapurna Temple but now three feet of path had been left. This was an effort to stop the path leading to Maa Annapurna Temple from Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Baghel alleged that several temples were demolished to create space for the KV Corridor. In the name of the corridor, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises were being commercialised, he said.

Baghel alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) workers were engaged in propaganda as the party’s government failed to provide employment to youths and address the problems of farmers. He alleged that the BJP made false promises to the people and failed in making any development.

He said that the Chhattisgarh government had given the highest support price to the farmers and fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto.

Later, Congress leaders Ajay Rai, Shailendra Singh and city unit president Raghavendra Chaubey accompanied Baghel during a meeting with the traders in Varanasi.