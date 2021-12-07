Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kashi Vishwanath temple premises being commercialised, alleges Baghel
lucknow news

Kashi Vishwanath temple premises being commercialised, alleges Baghel

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that several temples were demolished to create space for the KV Corridor. In the name of the corridor, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises were being commercialised, he said.
Congress leader and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel addressing a press conference in Varanasi on Tuesday. (HT)
Congress leader and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel addressing a press conference in Varanasi on Tuesday. (HT)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Congress leader and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged here on Tuesday that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises were being commercialised in the name of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The path leading to Maa Annapurna Temple from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises was being blocked.

Baghel visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Maa Annapurna Temple and offered prayers there.

Later, he addressed a press conference.

Quoting Mahant Shankar Puri of Maa Annapurna Temple, Baghel said that a grand gate was promised in Vishwanath Corridor towards Maa Annapurna Temple but now three feet of path had been left. This was an effort to stop the path leading to Maa Annapurna Temple from Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Baghel alleged that several temples were demolished to create space for the KV Corridor. In the name of the corridor, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises were being commercialised, he said.

Baghel alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) workers were engaged in propaganda as the party’s government failed to provide employment to youths and address the problems of farmers. He alleged that the BJP made false promises to the people and failed in making any development.

He said that the Chhattisgarh government had given the highest support price to the farmers and fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto.

Later, Congress leaders Ajay Rai, Shailendra Singh and city unit president Raghavendra Chaubey accompanied Baghel during a meeting with the traders in Varanasi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out