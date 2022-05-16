Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kashmiri Pandits’ body pays tribute to Rahul Bhat
Kashmiri Pandits’ body pays tribute to Rahul Bhat

The organisation paid tribute to the departed soul at the statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjhee Hospital (Civil Hospital) Hazratganj, Park Road in Lucknow.
Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam on Thursday triggering protests of Kashmiri pandits in the Valley. (AFP file photo)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Panun Kashmir, the frontline socio-cultural and political organisation of the “displaced” Kashmiri Pandit community, paid tribute to Rahul Bhat who was killed by terrorists in the Budgam district’s Chadoora on Thursday.

The organisation paid tribute to the departed soul at the statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjhee Hospital (Civil Hospital) Hazratganj, Park Road here on Sunday. “Panun Kashmir Lucknow condemns killing of Pt Rahul Bhat by terrorists,” said Ravi Kachru, secretary, Panun Kashmir, Lucknow.

The organisation claimed that nearly half a million Kashmiri pandits have been living as refugees in their own country since 1989-90 following the rise of terrorism in the Kashmir valley. The ground situation remains as grim as it was 32 years earlier. Through these years, the distance between the exiled Hindu community and their homeland has only grown, claimed the organisation.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district’s Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam on Thursday triggering protests of Kashmiri pandits in the Valley. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has formed an SIT to probe Rahul Bhat’s killing. His wife will be provided with a job, the government announced. Rahul Bhat got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, said sources.

