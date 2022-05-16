Kashmiri Pandits’ body pays tribute to Rahul Bhat
Panun Kashmir, the frontline socio-cultural and political organisation of the “displaced” Kashmiri Pandit community, paid tribute to Rahul Bhat who was killed by terrorists in the Budgam district’s Chadoora on Thursday.
The organisation paid tribute to the departed soul at the statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjhee Hospital (Civil Hospital) Hazratganj, Park Road here on Sunday. “Panun Kashmir Lucknow condemns killing of Pt Rahul Bhat by terrorists,” said Ravi Kachru, secretary, Panun Kashmir, Lucknow.
The organisation claimed that nearly half a million Kashmiri pandits have been living as refugees in their own country since 1989-90 following the rise of terrorism in the Kashmir valley. The ground situation remains as grim as it was 32 years earlier. Through these years, the distance between the exiled Hindu community and their homeland has only grown, claimed the organisation.
Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district’s Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam on Thursday triggering protests of Kashmiri pandits in the Valley. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has formed an SIT to probe Rahul Bhat’s killing. His wife will be provided with a job, the government announced. Rahul Bhat got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, said sources.
-
Gururgam records highest maximum temperature since Haryana was formed
Gurugram: Gurugram continued to reel under the extreme heat wave, recording a maximum temperature at 48.1 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday, said the India Meteorological Department. This was the highest recorded temperature since the state of Haryana was formed on November 1, 1966. The city registered a maximum temperature of 49C on May 10, 1966, according to IMD Chandigarh. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40C and 4.5C above normal.
-
Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid management, says NRI scientist
Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid control and management and its 'Mohalla Nigrani Samitis' have become a global role model, said a Sweden-based NRI scientist Ram Upadhayaya in an Uttar Pradesh Development Forum programme “Matribhumi Vandan” in Hotel Taj on Sunday. Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak appealed to the NRIs to come and invest in the state. It has great human resources and a favourable government to support the business.
-
Cops arrest moneylender for extorting money from Pune couple
PUNE The Loni Kalbhor police have arrested a money lender for allegedly extorting money, despite recovering the loan he had extended to the victim. According to the police, the incident took place between February 2021 and February 15, 2022 at the residence of the victim. The police have arrested the main accused Shafi Bashu Jamadar (53), a resident of Bharav vasti and two other persons in connection with the incident.
-
Pune temperature may rise to 40 degrees Celsius in next few days
PUNE Even though the first 15 days of May are over, Pune has touched 40.7 degrees Celsius just once. The maximum temperatures in May for Pune city in the past years were seen to be as high as 41 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the day temperature at Shivajinagar was 37.6 degrees Celsius which was just 0.4 degrees warmer than normal. In the past few days as well, the day temperature has been significantly near normal.
-
Early onset: Monsoon in Maha around June 7-8, says IMD
PUNE The onset of the southwest monsoon is likely to be seen sooner this time for Pune and Maharashtra. According to the India Meteorological Department, the normal dates for the onset of the monsoon in Maharashtra are June 7 to June 8. The normal dates for the monsoon to cover the entire state are June 12 to June 15. This time too, the monsoon may reach Maharashtra around the same time, according to weather scientists.
