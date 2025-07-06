Kathak exponent Kumkum Adarsh passes away

Kathak exponent Kumkum Adarsh, a disciple of Pandit Lacchu Maharaj, passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday. She was 65. She is survived by her husband Adarsh and daughter Purvi. Kumkum Adarsh (Sourced)

Her mortal remains will be consigned to flames at Baikunth Dham at 10.30am on Sunday, shared Purvi.

Kumkumar Adarsh was a recipient of the Yash Bharti, Devi, the UP Sangeet Natak Akademi awards and several other honours. Besides, she was an “A” grade Akashvani artiste.

Renowned Kathak exponent Kumkum Dhar, another well-known disciple of Pandit Lacchu Maharaj, said that she was shocked.

“I lament that I lost one of my dear friends. We have performed in several programmes across the country and abroad together and it is still hard to believe that she has gone forever,” Dhar said.

Former director of UP Sangeet Natak Akademi Tarun Raj said that she was a known figure when it came to traditional choreography.

“She was a very soft spoken person who always maintained good relations with whoever she met. Her passing away has left a void,” Raj added.

Tabla exponent Ilmas Hussain said, “With her passing away, the industry lost a friendly, soft-natured exponent who was always dedicated to her gurus.”