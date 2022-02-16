‘Kattas’ made under SP rule to be replaced by BrahMos missiles under BJP: Rajnath

Lucknow Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said here on Wednesday that gone were the days when poor law and order in the state was a major concern for citizens, during the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party rule. During chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s tenure, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke the backbone of criminals.

“The Yogi government did not hesitate to bulldoze illegal buildings and palaces made by criminals and ensured no rich people could own those properties. Instead, the government got houses constructed for the poor on such land,” said the defence minister who was in Lucknow to campaign in Malihabad and Mohanlalganj area for BJP candidates.

Union minister Kaushal Kishore’s wife Jaya Devi is the party candidate from Malihabad and Amresh Kumar from Mohanlalganj.

Singh said, “During SP rule, UP only saw ‘kattas’ (countrymade firearms) being manufactured and used. Now this area will be manufacturing BrahMos missiles so that no other country has the audacity to cast an evil eye on our nation.”

He said, “When Pakistan committed acts of terrorism in Uri and Pulwama and killed several personnel of our para- military forces, our Prime Minister took a decision and our brave armed forces carried out surgical strike and destroyed terrorist hideouts. When there was a need for air strikes, we did that too successfully.”

“We have given a message to the entire world that India is not a weak country. India now has the power to kill its enemies within its boundaries and outside too,” Rajnath said. He mounted a collective attack on the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party and said all these achievements had not gone down well with the opposition parties.

Referring to the standoff with China, Singh said, “Our soldiers didn’t let China occupy an inch of our land. Yet Congress leaders said that India lost more soldiers, while only few Chinese soldiers died in Galwan. Would you believe China’s claim? A leading Australian newspaper has reported that China suffered 40-50 casualties. Our brave soldiers too had to sacrifice their lives but the number is less.”

He pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had always fulfilled the promises made in the party’s manifesto. Singh said, “By abrogating Article 370, e BJP fulfilled its decade-old promise. We have started the work of constructing a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

He also said the BJP got water pipelines laid to save women from fetching water from long distances and cited the benefits of the Ayushman scheme under which people get free treatment anywhere in the country for up to ₹5 lakh.

Rajnath lauded PM Modi, saying when Covid-19 broke out, the vaccine was not available in India. “But PM Modi ensured that vaccines were manufactured in India. We are now exporting Covid-19 vaccines to many other countries. And at a time when the US struggled to contain Covid-19, we have successfully carried out vaccination of a large population of India which is commendable.”

He asked voters of Malihabad belt to send Jaya Devi to Vidhan Sabha with a whopping margin so that she could issues of the area to further develop it.

Speaking at a rally in Mohanlalganj, Singh made fun of all three opponent parties--SP, BSP and Congress when he asked people if they had ever seen Goddess Laxmi coming on a bicycle or sitting on an elephant. “She doesn’t come by waiving hand. Laxmi only sits on lotus flower,” he said.

In a tweet, Singh took a potshot on Samajwadi Party, saying it had lost the elections in 2014, 2017 and 2019 and 2022 would be no different. In another tweet, Singh said, “Don’t do politics of caste, creed and religion. We don’t want to form the government by spreading hate. We want to form government with love.”.

