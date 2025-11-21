Kaushambi woman’s plea to CM leads to FIR against BJP ex-MLA, six others over ‘Illegal house grabbing’

The Kokhraj police in Kaushambi have registered a case against seven people -- including BJP ex-MLA Sanjay Gupta, former SP Bharwari chairman Kailash Chandra Kesarwani and his wife Sunita Kesarwani -- for allegedly taking unlawful possession of a woman’s house. The action followed a complaint raised by the victim before chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Janata Darbar. Complainant Rajdulari (second from left) met CM Yogi Adityanath during a Janta Darbar held in Lucknow recently. (File)

However, the former MLA claimed he had no role in the matter and that his name had been dragged into the case as part of a conspiracy. He said would file a defamation case in this matter.

According to reports, Rajdulari Kesarwani, wife of late Umashankar Kesarwani of Bharwari, alleged that her husband had been allotted land by the nagar panchayat in 1970, on which he had built a house. After his death in 2005, former chairman Kailash Chandra Kesarwani allegedly executed a fraudulent inheritance deed, following which the house was taken over. Rajdulari said she was denied documents sought through an RTI application due to the alleged influence of former BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta and Sunita Kesarwani.

Upset over the development, Rajdulari appealed to the chief minister, requesting action in the matter.

Taking cognisance, the CM ordered an FIR against the former BJP MLA and others.

Following the CM’s orders, the Kokhraj police filed a case against seven people, including the former MLA, and initiated an investigation.

However, Gupta claimed that the incident did not occur during his tenure as nagar panchayat chairman. He said he never met the victim’s family and had been dragged into the case as part of a conspiracy to tarnish his image. “In the complaint, the victim has described former chairman Kailash Chandra Kesarwani as my political mentor, which is not true,” he said, adding he would file a defamation case against the complainant.

He further stated that Rajdulari had been residing with her family in Naini, Prayagraj, for more than 20 years and that he had no connection with her.