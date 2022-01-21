Keep Covid command centres active 24x7: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked for sufficient cold protection arrangements for animals at the cow shelters and also ensure timely payments of ₹900 per month to the families who have adopted cows. Yogi Adityanath said this at the Covid review meeting on Friday.

Talking about Covid, Yogi asked for safety, caution, and vaccination for preventing the spread of the virus.

“At present, the state is administering 25 lakh vaccine doses each day, and it should be hiked to 30 lakh doses each day,” he said. The CM added that all necessary arrangements should be done for administering precautionary doses to those who would be deployed on poll duties.

The chief minister also asked the officers concerned to keep the integrated Covid command centres active 24x7.

In the meeting, Yogi said that in the last 24 hours, a total of 16,142 fresh cases of Covid were recorded in the state, and at present, the total number of active cases in UP were 95,866.

He said that the state, till Thursday, had administered 24.29 crore doses of the Covid vaccine, including 9.29 crore persons who have got both the doses.

“Sixty-three per cent of people have got both their doses, while 96.47% have got their first dose. Till Thursday, a total of 70.92 lakh adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose,” he said.