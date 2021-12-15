Kendriya Vidyalayas of Prayagraj celebrate 59th foundation day

Kendriya Vidyalayas of Prayagraj joined their counterparts spread across the country and in three foreign locations — Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu — to celebrate the 59th foundation day of KV Sangathan on Wednesday. Coming under the ambit of the Ministry of Education, KVS was founded on December 15, 1963, and today has around 1245 schools running under it.

In one such event, held on the campus of KV Air Force Station, Manauri, principal of the school Shalini Dikshit was chief guest, while vice-principal Pradeep Kumar Mishra was the guest of honour.

Students of the primary section presented an impressive chorus song of Kendriya Vidyalaya ‘Mera Kendriya Vidyalaya’ composed by UN Khaware, former additional commissioner, KVS, New Delhi. Pradeep Kumar Sharma, PGT Physics, presented a brief history of KVS, its aim, objectives and its relevance in the contemporary age. PK Mishra encouraged the children and staff members by highlighting the contribution of KVS during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal Shalini Dikshit blessed the students and staff members by singing the KVS song ‘Bharat ka swarnim gaurav Kendriya Vidyalaya laayega’. A sapling was planted on the occasion, and a friendly cricket match, among the staff members, was also played.

In another event, organised at KV, New Cantonment, the students made a sand art showing the national presence of the Sangathan and the KV’s.

The principal of the school Suchitra, motivated the students to lead the society and the nation by becoming disciplined leaders. The sand art exhibition was inaugurated by one of the alumni of the Vidyalaya, Justice Rajesh Dayal Khare of Allahabad High Court.

After the presentation of the Vidyalaya Geet, solo dance, and speech by teacher representative, the chief guest reflected upon the need to address the requirements of the society through education.

The chief guest also felicitated the volunteer students of the sand art exhibition and the retired teachers of the Vidyalaya.