Keshav Prasad Maurya’s graph rises as OBC leaders exit BJP in Uttar Pradesh

There is an unmistakable spurt in deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s graph within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the UP polls and the development has overlapped the recent high-profile exit of OBC leaders from the party.

Since all the recent exits from BJP to the Samajwadi Party (SP) were accompanied with a parting note of alleged “OBC-dalit neglect” by the ruling party’s government in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP-RSS top leadership quickly ensured greater visibility for Maurya in an obvious bid to rework perceptions in the state ahead of the UP polls.

Since June 10, when OBC leaders started exiting, Keshav Prasad Maurya emerged as the party’s chief firefighter, appealing to the rebels to reconsider their decision while stepping up the campaign to induct prominent opposition names into the party. Keshav Prasad Maurya has featured in virtually all the sound bites that have been issued by the BJP against the Samajwadi Party. Along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he is set to take part in most virtual connect campaigns in the state.

To be sure, his graph had started looking up since June, when the RSS brokered a truce between him and Yogi Adityanath as part of which the chief minister drove for a luncheon meeting to Maurya’s residence. There, in the presence of top Sangh leaders, a “united family” picture was projected.

However, the manner in which OBC leaders exited from the party, days ahead of the elections, led to a flutter as the rebels claimed that Keshav Prasad Maurya, being an OBC, too, was neglected in the party.

In the 2017 UP assembly elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya was the party’s state chief and had held more than 200 rallies, perhaps the most by any state leader. By the time the elections entered the last lap, the BJP, propelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an OBC himself, was confident of backward consolidation.

OBCs make up for more than 45 per cent of the state’s electorate with Yadavs, considered loyal to the main opposition Samajwadi Party, being the most dominant. In the 2017 UP polls, the BJP succeeded in attracting a majority of non-Yadav OBCs, who along with non-Jatav Dalits, were the mainstays of the party’s 312 seat win in the 403-member UP assembly.

Ahead of the 2017 UP polls, the BJP had imported Swami Prasad Maurya, the OBC face of the Bahujan Samaj Party and a grassroots leader, to better the party’s OBC connect. But his sudden exit just before the 2022 assembly polls that triggered a spate of resignations has, party leaders concede, only increased the reliance on the “original Maurya”.

When asked about Keshav Prasad’s appeal to them to reconsider, Swami Prasad described the deputy chief minister as the “RSS’s parrot.”

“Keshavji is a good leader. We respect him and he should join us as he, too, was betrayed as he wasn’t made the chief minister,” said Swami Prasad Maurya.

The BJP list of candidates is dominated by OBCs. Party leaders admit that Maurya, whose candidature was announced by the BJP along with that of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, was greatly consulted.

“He is soft spoken, rarely loses his cool and is extremely popular among party lawmakers and functionaries and has a great public connect,” said Dharmraj Maurya, the party’s Kaushambi unit functionary.

“To send out a powerful message about the need to follow Covid-19 protocol, he had ensured that just 21 people attended his son’s marriage in May,” Dharmaraj said.

Many were surprised when the BJP’s Sirathu MLA Sheetla Prasad Patel was seen celebrating after being dropped by the party.

“I celebrated because I was replaced by my mentor Keshavji. It was he who had introduced me to Sirathu and now if he is coming back, how can I not be happy,” Patel said.

Keshav Maurya is said to enjoy good relations with the party’s OBC allies Apna Dal and Nishad Party too. The BJP has firmed up a pre-poll alliance with them and the Apna Dal is expected to get around 15 seats while the Nishad party is to get around 10 as part of the seat-sharing agreement, party leaders said.

The BJP’s 2017 OBC ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) that has now parted ways with the party and joined hands with the Samajwadi Party, too, has not been critical of Keshav Prasad Maurya.

“The exits won’t have any impact. We are winning over 300 seats,” Maurya said.

Political experts said Keshav Prasad Maurya’s appeal and utility for the BJP is that he brings several pluses to the table.

“I think before joining the BJP, he was with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and close to the late Ashok Singhal. That obviously means like chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the deputy CM has also been part of the temple movement. He is an OBC and as the state’s PWD minister, he is also someone tasked with bettering road network. So, this blend of Hindutva, OBC and development means his utility quotient appears to be high for his party,” said prof Manuka Khanna of Lucknow University’s political science department.

In the run-up to the 2022 UP polls, Keshav Prasad Maurya had ignited polarisation politics by flagging the Mathura temple issue and followed it up with “jaalidar topiwaley gundey (those who wear skull caps)”. The remarks, political experts maintain, were made as part of a party plan to ensure “Hindus vote as one.”

At the foundation stone laying event of the Jewar airport, many noticed how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to Keshav Prasad Maurya and raised his hand along with that of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to symbolically indicate that the party was united ahead of the polls

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav refused to take a query on Keshav Prasad Maurya, stating that he won’t discuss someone who remained “apmanit (humiliated)” in the party for five years — a line that has been taken by all opposition OBC leaders as the supposed proof of alleged neglect of backward caste leaders in BJP.

“Jo apni party mein apmanit raha ho, uspe kya baat karein (what to talk of someone who remained humiliated in his party),” Akhilesh Yadav said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON