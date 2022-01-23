Keshav Prasad Maurya tweets reply to “UP mein ka ba”

PRAYAGRAJ: UP deputy chief minister and BJP candidate from Sirathu assembly seat of Kaushambi district Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday indirectly hit back at Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore through a tweet, albeit without directly referring to her or her song.

In his tweet, Keshav Maurya said: UP mein e ba…Kisan ko chheh hajar ba, rashan do-do bar ba, mahilaon ko adhikar ba, sab gundan ko bukhar ba, dangai ki sampatti per bulldozer se prahar ba.” (This is there in UP: There is ₹6,000 for the farmers, two-time ration, right for the women, criminals in fever and bulldozer on properties of rioters).

Through the tweet, Maurya seems to have pointed out that farmers in UP get income support of ₹6000 per annum under the PM Kisan Yojana, double ration is distributed to Antyodaya ration cardholders and eligible families, the rights of the women are protected, criminals are on back foot and rioters are being taken to task by the government targeting their assets.

Maurya’s tweet is an apparent response to Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore’s latest number “UP Mein Ka Ba? (What is there in UP?)” which she had come out with after BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s song “UP Mein Sab Ba” (UP has everything) that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had released in Gorakhpur on January 15.

Neha Singh Rathore, who is said to have brought out campaign songs during the Bihar assembly elections as well, through her song appeared to question chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his achievements, handling of Hathras incident and Covid-19. The song had also raised the issue of mowing down of farmers by a vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. Ashish Mishra, the son of union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni, is the main accused in the case.

Without naming the chief minister or anyone else, Neha Rathore is heard singing, “Baba ke darbar ba, khatm rozgar ba. Hathras ke nirnaya jo hat, ladki ke parivar ba, arrey ka ba, UP mein ka ba, corona se lakhan mar gai le, lashan se Ganga bhar gai le (No jobs have been left in Baba’s darbar. What decision was taken with regard to Hathras incident? Lakhs died of Covid-19 and their bodies floated in the Ganga. What is there in UP?)”

‘Mantri ke bitwa badi rangatdar ba, mantri ke bitwa badi rangatdar ba, kisanan ke chhati pe raundat motor car ba. E chowkidar bolo ke jimmedar ba, ka ba, UP mein ka ba,” (The minister’s son had lot of influence and he mowed farmers down under his car. Chowkidar! Who is responsible. What is there in UP?).

“Ram raj ke jhanki ba, Kashi Mathura baaki ba (Kashi and Mathura are yet to be achieved in their trailer of Ram Rajya),” she also sang.

“Mandir masjid, mandir masjid main thanal gai rar ba, arey ka ba, UP mein ka ba. (There has been a dispute of temple and mosque. What is there in UP?),”the song went.

Neha Rathore had shared the song on her Twitter handle and YouTube channel on January 16, a day after Ravi Kishan had released his song.