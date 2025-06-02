Key witness shot in Deoria, two days before court hearing

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on a 50-year-old woman in Deoria district on Sunday, just two days before a scheduled court hearing in an alleged sexual assault case involving her daughter. The woman, a key eyewitness in the case, was returning from a medical store when she was attacked. The woman, a key eyewitness in the case, was returning from a medical store when she was attacked. (Sourced)

She sustained bullet injuries to her chest and is currently undergoing treatment at Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College, Deoria, police said.

According to police officials, the woman had filed a complaint last year against two youths accused of sexually assaulting her daughter. Both accused were arrested and later released on bail. The hearing in the case is scheduled for June 3 at the additional district judge (ADJ) court in Deoria.

Circle officer Ashutosh Kumar Srivastava said two police teams have been formed to track down the attackers. Police have obtained CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene to identify the motorcycle and the assailants. “A case has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Ekauana police station in the district. The victim has been identified as Durgavati Devi.”

Police sources said that the suspects possibly belong to Gagi village, which falls under the Gagha police station limits in Gorakhpur district. A team of police personnel raided the village on Sunday evening, but the suspects were not found at their residence.

Officials said the connection between the shooting and the ongoing sexual assault case is under close examination. They added that the accused’s role in the attack has not been ruled out.