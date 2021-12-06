KGMU convocation, foundation day: Women doctors dominate medals list

KGMU convocation, foundation day: Women docs dominate medals list

The women doctors will receive more medals than their male counterparts at the 17th convocation and the 116th foundation day ceremony of the King George’s Medical University slated on December 17 and 18.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the vice-chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri said a total of 154 medals, 64 on convocation and 90 on foundation day shall be given to meritorious students of the medical university.

“During the convocation ceremony, 64 medals, including 60 gold, two silver and two book prizes, will be given to 24 female and 18 male doctors. On the foundation day, 90 medals, including 44 gold, 33 silver, six bronze, three cash prizes, two book prizes and two sports prizes, will be awarded. These medals will be given to 19 male and 38 female candidates,” said the vice-chancellor.

The medical university has also decided to award Honoria causa D. Sc (Honoris Causa) to Dr Soumya Swaminathan, who was appointed WHO’s first chief scientist in March 2019. A paediatrician, she is globally recognised for her research on tuberculosis. Dr Swaminathan was secretary to the Government of India for health research and director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research from 2015 to 2017.

“Since she will be in Switzerland, she will join us virtually,” said the vice-chancellor.

New medals

KGMU will start two new medals for meritorious students this year. The GK Malik gold medal will be awarded to a PG student, who gets the highest mark in neonatology in final year theory. Also, the VN Dhawan gold medal has been instituted for a student with the highest marks in MD pharmacology.

PM invited

KGMU V-C Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony. “We have requested the PM to be the chief guest. We shall get clarity upon his programme in the next couple of days. The governor will preside over the convocation ceremony,” The V-C said.