KGMU doctors save auto driver’s eye, life

A joint team of doctors from the departments of neurosurgery, anesthesia, and ophthalmology of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) conducted a rare and complex surgery, saving both the life and eyesight of an auto driver, a release shared with media on Tuesday, read. The KGMU team of doctors display the piece of glass which they extracted. (Sourced)

The patient had recently purchased a second-hand auto. During an accident, the vehicle’s windscreen shattered, which was made of duplicate glass. Unlike genuine safety glass, which breaks into small harmless pieces, duplicate glass breaks into large, sharp fragments. One of these pieces, measuring nearly 6 cm, pierced the patient’s eye, crossed the protective membrane, and penetrated deep into the brain, the release stated.

The injury crossed the sinus and the brain membrane, creating a high risk of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leakage. The surgery posed several extraordinary challenges which included extracting not only the 6 cm piece but also locating and removing any hidden shards, while protecting the brain tissue. Surgeons undertook the surgery, following which not only did the patient survive but also retained his eyesight.

The surgery was carried out under guidance of prof BK Ojha from department of neurosurgery, prof Abhijeet Kaur from the department of ophthalmology, and prof Monica Kohli from the department of anesthesia. The surgery team comprised Dr Ankur Bajaj, Dr Mitrajeet and Dr Sahil from department of neurosurgery, Dr Brijesh Pratap Singh from department of anaesthesia and Dr Gautam, Dr Priyanka from department of ophthalmology, it added.