KGMU opens ocular prosthesis lab to enhance eye rehab

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Friday inaugurated an ocular prosthesis lab at its department of ophthalmology, aimed at offering prosthetic and rehabilitative services for patients who have lost an eye. 107 patients already scheduled for eye prosthesis surgeries at KGMU (Sourced)

“While private clinics charge approximately ₹20,000 for prosthetic eyes, KGMU offers the service at ₹1,000. With three months’ worth of patients already booked, including 107 scheduled surgeries, the lab is poised to serve a significant need,” said Dr Apjit Kaur, who spearheads the project, and is the head of the ophthalmology department.

The lab, established in collaboration with Art Eyes, a New Delhi-based eye prosthesis centre, aims to provide customised, hand-painted ocular prosthetics for patients at a fraction of the cost. The inauguration was attended by the vice chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand, along with Dr Kaur.

Dr Kaur explained that the lab’s primary goal is to combat the social stigma often faced by individuals who lose an eye, particularly educated, working women who may struggle with issues related to facial deformities. “The psychosocial implications are profound, affecting confidence and, ultimately, quality of life. Ocular prosthetics can greatly improve these aspects, even though they do not restore sight,” she said.

She noted that patients would first undergo a thorough examination by an oculoplastic surgeon to determine whether the eye socket has enough space for the prosthetic. In cases where space is restricted, the surgeon will perform surgery to create the necessary space, preventing future eyelid deformities.

The lab offers personalised prosthetics to ensure a perfect fit and enhanced aesthetic outcomes, using modern polymers and acrylic materials.