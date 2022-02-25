KGMU relaxes OPD restrictions to reduce backlog of patients
LUCKNOW: King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has decided to provide more relaxations to patients visiting the Out Patients Departments (OPDs) and other departments to see doctors.
The KGMU administration has relaxed the patients’ intake limit (imposed earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic) by allowing 100 patients in super specialty and 200 in specialty departments to see doctors.
Officials at the hospital said that the number of operations would soon go up, reducing the waiting list of patients.
“In view of reducing number of fresh Covid-19 cases and considerable reduction in the number of active cases in the state, it has been decided to relax OPD restrictions. Soon, more relaxations will be in place to cut waiting list of patients,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of KGMU.
During the third Covid wave, restrictions were imposed and only 3,000 patients could be seen in the OPDs on the campus against the average daily footfall of about 7,000 patients. With relaxations in place, now over 4,000 patients can see the doctors.
“We will gradually allow more patients to come to the OPDs, following social distancing and Covid protocol. Relaxations will be extended but gradually,” said Dr Singh.
Experts said this is correct time to extend relaxations in the OPDs.
“New Covid cases are down and this is time to attend all backlog surgeries, particularly at government medical centres where majority of those, who cannot afford private hospital services, come for treatment,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.
In Lucknow, the number of new Covid cases has remained below 50 for the past two days. However, the patients’ load is high. The waiting period at cardiology department is over 20 days and similar waiting time is in other departments. Though, emergency cases are being attended immediately.
