Home / Cities / Lucknow News / KGMU relaxes OPD restrictions to reduce backlog of patients
lucknow news

KGMU relaxes OPD restrictions to reduce backlog of patients

The KGMU administration has relaxed the patients’ intake limit (imposed earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic) by allowing 100 patients in super specialty and 200 in specialty departments to see doctors.
KGMU OPD (File pic)
KGMU OPD (File pic)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has decided to provide more relaxations to patients visiting the Out Patients Departments (OPDs) and other departments to see doctors.

The KGMU administration has relaxed the patients’ intake limit (imposed earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic) by allowing 100 patients in super specialty and 200 in specialty departments to see doctors.

Officials at the hospital said that the number of operations would soon go up, reducing the waiting list of patients.

“In view of reducing number of fresh Covid-19 cases and considerable reduction in the number of active cases in the state, it has been decided to relax OPD restrictions. Soon, more relaxations will be in place to cut waiting list of patients,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of KGMU.

During the third Covid wave, restrictions were imposed and only 3,000 patients could be seen in the OPDs on the campus against the average daily footfall of about 7,000 patients. With relaxations in place, now over 4,000 patients can see the doctors.

“We will gradually allow more patients to come to the OPDs, following social distancing and Covid protocol. Relaxations will be extended but gradually,” said Dr Singh.

Experts said this is correct time to extend relaxations in the OPDs.

“New Covid cases are down and this is time to attend all backlog surgeries, particularly at government medical centres where majority of those, who cannot afford private hospital services, come for treatment,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, the number of new Covid cases has remained below 50 for the past two days. However, the patients’ load is high. The waiting period at cardiology department is over 20 days and similar waiting time is in other departments. Though, emergency cases are being attended immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out