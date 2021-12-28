KGMU study stresses on importance of booster dose of Covid vaccine

A study done by King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has suggested that booster dose of covid vaccine would be important in ensuring maintenance of antibodies.

The study revealed that the antibody levels drop with the passage of time after vaccination.

“Inference from our study is that antibodies decrease continuously with time and a booster dose is needed,” said Prof Tulika Chandra, head of the department (HoD) of KGMU’s transfusion medicine who led the study.

“We took samples from 500 health workers in three categories where first batch was of 200 such persons who have had their last/second dose of vaccine within six months. In all of them the antibodies were positive but showed a 42% decrease in the level of their antibodies,” Professor Chandra said.

“The next batch was also of 200 who took the jab seven months back and of them 175 (87.5%) were antibodies positive. But the remaining showed either very low level of antibodies or tested negative in antibodies test. The overall decrease in antibodies level were 68%,” said Professor Chandra.

A third group was of 100 health workers who had got their last vaccine dose eight months before. “This group showed 75% positive for antibodies and 25% were negative or had very low levels of antibodies with average decrease of 84% in their antibodies level,” Professor Chandra said.

This is first of its kind study that has been done in state to know long term status of antibodies among the vaccinated. KGMU, a premier government medical institute, has over 9000 staff working on the campus including doctors, nurses, ward boys, sweepers and clerical staff. The study included all of these segments.

“The idea was to check the need and significance of a booster dose. As covid infection is yet to be eliminated hence a threat of re-infection remains and apart from covid protocol a booster dose becomes significant,” said Prof Chandra

