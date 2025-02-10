KGMU’s orthopaedics dept readies for shift to new buildings

An upcoming building of the trauma department of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will spell a big change for the orthopaedics department as well, officials said. An entire floor of the building will be dedicated for orthopaedic department’s functioning. (File)

Also, another four-storied ‘diagnostic building’, which is in the approval stage, is proposed to have dedicated ward for children’s orthopaedic needs, according to hospital authorities.

While speaking about modern facilities coming up in the T2 or Trauma 2 building, KGMU vice-chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand said: “The proposal for a second construction, which is the diagnostic building, is still in the approval process. In the main building, an entire floor will be dedicated for orthopaedic operations such as operating theatres, high dependency ward, and private and general wards.”

The ward in the new building will include 78 beds, 10 beds in the high dependency unit, six beds in an isolated ward, and another eight beds in private wards, as well as a waiting area on the third floor. As for the plan for the diagnostic building, a pediatric orthopaedics trauma center will be built on one floor in which children suffering from bone-related and musculoskeletal diseases will be treated, with operating theatre facilities as well.

Further, that ward will have 20 beds, catering to children with emergency bone related issues. As of now, these facilities are all being accommodated in the Trauma 1 building.

Dr Vikas Verma of the paediatric orthopaedics department said that nearly seven children were being operated every day in the department, and the number of children coming in seeking emergency medical assistance was rapidly increasing, “The OPD saw nearly 18,000 patients in 2024 alone,” he added.