KGMUTA to launch stir over disparity in salaries, perks

LUCKNOW: The King George’s Medical University Teachers’ Association (KGMUTA) has decided to launch a stir to pressurise the government for providing salaries and perks at par with the PGI.

“The Seventh Pay Commission was announced for PGI on February 6, 2020, and for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on February 1, 2022, but for the KGMU there has been no such announcement despite amendment were made in rules for the same,” said Dr Santosh Kumar, general secretary of KGMUTA after a meeting of its working committee.

The KGMUTA will be meeting the chief secretary on Thursday to discuss the issue. “If our demands are not met, we will be compelled to launch a stir,” said Dr Kumar.