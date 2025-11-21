Khadi Mahotsav opens in Lko: Push to make khadi youth-driven revolution

The Uttar Pradesh Khadi Mahotsav 2025 opened on Friday with a strong call to transform khadi from a legacy fabric into a youth-powered, innovation-driven movement. The 10-day Khadi Mahotsav began at Kendriya Sanskrit University, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

Inaugurating the 10-day festival at Kendriya Sanskrit University, Gomti Nagar, MSME and khadi minister Rakesh Sachan urged designers, start-ups and young entrepreneurs to “experiment with design, link khadi with modern lifestyle trends, and take the fabric to national and global markets.” He also announced expanded loan facilities for research and development and the distribution of toolkits to boost rural production.

Calling khadi “the soul of self-reliant India,” Sachan said the Mahotsav embodies the next phase of Atmanirbhar Bharat: a fusion of innovation and tradition.

More than 160 entrepreneurs and units from across UP are exhibiting the finest khadi, handloom, handicrafts and village industries’ products. From Shikohabad’s shirt-and-pant-piece makers to Mau’s saree weavers, from Sitapur’s towel and gamcha clusters to terracotta artisans of Chinhat, the Mahotsav offers a sweeping view of rural craftsmanship.

Food entrepreneurs—from papad and buknu makers of Hussain Ganj to namkeen specialists from Bikaner—add flavour to the event’s lively marketplace.

The minister highlighted how khadi exhibitions across all 18 divisions of the state have opened new market avenues. “Last year, 20 exhibitions drew over 2,000 units and recorded sales worth ₹44.38 crore. This is a milestone for strengthening the rural economy,” he said.

Toolkits, Tech and Training

A major focus this year is skilling youth and equipping them with modern tools. Sachan announced that 66,640 youth have already been provided toolkits in 2025, including dona-making machines, popcorn machines, honey boxes and electric pottery wheels—initiatives that are rapidly transforming rural households into micro-enterprises.

Sachan appealed to Lucknow residents to visit in large numbers and support rural artisans: “Your purchase strengthens a family, a craft and a tradition.”

Dozens of beneficiaries also received equipment ranging from dona ( leaf bowls) machines to honey boxes and electric charkhas.

Principal secretary Anil Kumar Sagar emphasised that khadi is evolving into a youth-friendly, design-forward fabric. Collaborations with design institutions like NIFT and platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are taking UP’s khadi to a global audience. “Quality and reliability remain our top priorities,” he said, adding that modern silhouettes and improved finishing are making khadi the preferred choice of young consumers.