Khera flays government over ‘mishandling of Indians’ return’
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday targeted the BJP government over the plight of Indians in war-hit Ukraine and alleged that the issue of their return was being mishandled by Indian officials there.
According to a press statement by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters here, Khera said the Indian mission in Ukraine had asked Indians to reach the Poland border, for being brought back to India, but were not provided any help when they reached there.
Referring to the situation on various fronts in Uttar Pradesh, he said the state government had been making false claims on various issues and added that the people would not forget the rising prices of petrol and diesel. He apprehended that prices of the two fuels may go up again after elections.
He also referred to the floating bodies during Covid’s second wave to make his point about mishandling of the Covid situation in the state.
Deploring the law and order situation, he referred to the killing of a Kanpur trader in Gorakhpur to make his point about poor law and order in UP.
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.