Khera flays government over ‘mishandling of Indians’ return’

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday targeted the BJP government over the plight of Indians in war-hit Ukraine and alleged that the issue of their return was being mishandled by Indian officials there.

According to a press statement by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters here, Khera said the Indian mission in Ukraine had asked Indians to reach the Poland border, for being brought back to India, but were not provided any help when they reached there.

Referring to the situation on various fronts in Uttar Pradesh, he said the state government had been making false claims on various issues and added that the people would not forget the rising prices of petrol and diesel. He apprehended that prices of the two fuels may go up again after elections.

He also referred to the floating bodies during Covid’s second wave to make his point about mishandling of the Covid situation in the state.

Deploring the law and order situation, he referred to the killing of a Kanpur trader in Gorakhpur to make his point about poor law and order in UP.