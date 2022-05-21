Kheri DM ropes in SHGs to tackle malnutrition among kids

District magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh has asked self-help groups (SHG) and district authorities to help in tackling the threat of malnutrition among young children.

Under the state government’s Total Nutrition Campaign (TNC) the district authorities have identified 1081 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 11000 with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

“Among these, 1081 children of SAM category had been adopted by various district authorities, BSA and basic school teachers. They regularly monitor and ensure nutritious food items are provided to such kids through integrated child development scheme (ICDS),” Singh said.

The DM added that in order to tend to the needs of 11000 kids under moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) category, he has asked self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) to ensure that these children receive regular nutritious food from aanganwadi centers.

“Once these malnourished children come under normal category, those attending to them would be felicitated with Nutrition Guardian Award,” the DM said while addressing a workshop on Saturday in which CDO Anil Kumar Singh, DPRO Saumyasheel Singh, DPO Sunil Kumar Srivastava, CMO Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar and others participated.

The DM said total nutrition campaign (TNC) was a collective drive in which everyone must contribute to ensure healthy development of young kids.