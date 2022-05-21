Kheri DM ropes in SHGs to tackle malnutrition among kids
District magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh has asked self-help groups (SHG) and district authorities to help in tackling the threat of malnutrition among young children.
Under the state government’s Total Nutrition Campaign (TNC) the district authorities have identified 1081 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 11000 with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).
“Among these, 1081 children of SAM category had been adopted by various district authorities, BSA and basic school teachers. They regularly monitor and ensure nutritious food items are provided to such kids through integrated child development scheme (ICDS),” Singh said.
The DM added that in order to tend to the needs of 11000 kids under moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) category, he has asked self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) to ensure that these children receive regular nutritious food from aanganwadi centers.
“Once these malnourished children come under normal category, those attending to them would be felicitated with Nutrition Guardian Award,” the DM said while addressing a workshop on Saturday in which CDO Anil Kumar Singh, DPRO Saumyasheel Singh, DPO Sunil Kumar Srivastava, CMO Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar and others participated.
The DM said total nutrition campaign (TNC) was a collective drive in which everyone must contribute to ensure healthy development of young kids.
1 killed, 2 hurt as wall collapses in Delhi's Dwarka
A 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area on Saturday, officials said. Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site. The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.
Make plans to engage more youths in dairy sector:Yogi to officials
Uttar Pradesh government is planning to open dairy units through public-private partnership model with a view to boosting the dairy sector in the state, a potential source of employment and revenue generation, a government spokesman said here on Saturday. Chairing a high-level review meeting on Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, according to him, said strengthening the dairy sector of the state was one of the top priorities of his government.
Uttar Pradesh will soon set up emergency trauma care network
Uttar Pradesh would soon set up an emergency trauma care network in the state to help accident victims get timely treatment, said a press statement from the state government. As part of the Emergency Trauma Care Network, number of ALS (advanced life support) ambulances will be doubled, as many 3,000 primary health centres will be established while 33 level two and 14 level one trauma centres will be made operational in five years.
Zila panchayat member, 45 others booked for attack on U.P. STF team
A local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member, and over 45 villagers were booked for allegedly attacking a UP Special Task Force team on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, senior police officials said. The STF was conducting a raid on Zila Panchayat member's home following information that diesel and petrol from tankers coming to the government supply depot was being siphoned off in connivance with the drivers, police added.
Congress party leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 31st death anniversary
Addressing the gathering of congressmen, who had arrived to pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, All India Congress Committee member Shekhar Bahuguna said that Rajiv Gandhi was known for his policies and for building an India of the 21st century. He said that if India is enjoying the technological advancements, its foundations were laid down by Rajiv Gandhi, who believed in value-based politics, he added. Rajiv Gandhi became the PM at the age of 40.
