Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti univ offers multiple language options to students
In order to promote foreign languages apart from offering courses in the traditional languages, the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University has now given options to students to choose any subject at the elementary level ranging from English, French, German, Japanese and other foreign languages including ‘Introduction to History and Culture of Languages’ along with other Indian languages.
“It will be mandatory for the students to obtain passing marks in these languages but these marks will not be counted in the percentage of their result,” said Tanu Dang, media incharge at the KMC Language University.
Earlier, it was compulsory for the students to study Urdu, Arabic, Persian and Sanskrit languages at the elementary level, and passing in these subjects was mandatory for them.
Awareness programme
Under gender sensitisation activities of KMC Language University, Priyanka Suryavanshi, assistant professor, department of home science organised an awareness programme on ‘gender inequality’ and ‘Pradhanmantri Ujjwala Yojana’ at Bhoodpurva, in Chinhat block.
The students of BSc Home Science surveyed the area and went door to door for taking feedback of rural women regarding this scheme. They enquired whether they had the gas connection and how it had made an impact on their lives. Those who did not have a gas connection were told about the scheme and would be helped to fill the form and utilise the opportunity extended under the scheme.
The Ujjwala Yojana envisages a smokeless Indian rural life. This scheme promotes the use of LPG and will reduce health related disorders, air pollution and deforestation because around 41% of the households in India are still using fossil fuel for cooking, said Tanu Dang.
