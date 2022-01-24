Kingpin of job racket that duped over 200 job aspirants held

The Lucknow police claimed to have unearthed a gang of fraudsters after the arrest of its kingpin, on Sunday. The gang used to dupe unemployed youths assuring them of contractual jobs in different government departments and corporations, said senior police officials.

The officials said the fraudsters used to trap unemployed youths approaching outsourcing agencies for different jobs. They said some operators of outsourcing agencies were involved and used to convince unemployed youths to make payments to get jobs.

In a press note issued by the Lucknow police, the officials stated one Nityanand is the kingpin of the racket and with the help of Abhishek Rai, he used to operate this gang from Aliganj area. It read the police are carrying out raids in search of Rai.

While sharing their modus operandi, a senior police official said the fraudsters used to first make job aspirants fill forms of different jobs, and thereafter, conduct fake interviews and even issued fake appointment letters for the post of review officers at secretariat, clerks, computer operators and office assistants at different corporations and other departments.

He said the accused used to charge ₹1 lakh to ₹15 lakh assuring jobs for different posts. He said the initial probe suggested that the fraudsters have duped several lakh from over 200 job aspirants. He said most of the victims preferred not to approach the police after being threatened with dire consequences by the fraudsters.

He said the accused was arrested in connection with an FIR in a similar type of fraud by one Manoj Kumar of Sitapur at the Aliganj police station on November 20, 2020.