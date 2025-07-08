Search
‘Kissa kissaon ka’: Entertaining choreography, engaging music

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:52 AM IST

The play 'Kissa Kisson Ka' was staged at Bhartendu Natya Academy, showcasing vibrant performances and a dramatic story set in Ram Rahimpur.

A play ‘Kissa Kisson Ka’ was staged by participants of a month-long workshop at Bhartendu Natya Academy at UP Sangeet Natak Akademi on Monday. It was written and directed by Walter Peter and was presented in the form of a Nautanki.

The play being staged at Bhartendu Natya Academy in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

Set in the fictional village of Ram Rahimpur, the play follows the story of Babu Fursat Miyan, who spends his days narrating tales to a group of children. Alongside, a local drama company rehearses mythical stories about kings, magicians, and clever thieves. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when a terrorist disguised as a man named Haider arrives in the village, disrupting its peace.

More than 50 participants of the theatre workshop were a part of the production, portraying a wide range of characters including villagers, soldiers, performers, and children. Key characters included - Rani (Anya, Avya Singh), Rajkumar (Swastik Mishra Nahar) among others.

The production was marked by its vibrant costumes, entertaining choreography, and use of engaging music, all of which added colour and energy to the performance. The play also stood out for its impactful use of lighting and sound, which enhanced the dramatic effect of key scenes. The overall atmosphere remained lively and engaging, making the performance enjoyable for all ages.

- with inputs from Sarah Sharma

