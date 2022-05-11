Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / KMC Language Univ, Bangladesh govt discuss academic cooperation
lucknow news

KMC Language Univ, Bangladesh govt discuss academic cooperation

KMC Language University VC prof NP Singh and high commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Imran were keen to explore collaboration in language studies and collaborative research in humanities, culture, history, language, literature, management and mass communication
KMC Language University V-C Prof NP Singh with Bangladesh high commissioner Muhammad Imran in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)
Updated on May 11, 2022 08:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University vice-chancellor Prof NP Singh on Wednesday met the high commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Imran and proposed ways to work together in areas of protection, conservation, translation and promotion of state and regional languages.

Prof Singh proposed to work in the following areas by establishing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dhaka University and other universities in Bangladesh. Referring to the history of his country, the high commissioner said that the establishment of Bangladesh was the result of a language revolution.

Both, V-C and the high commissioner were keen to explore collaboration in language studies and collaborative research in humanities, culture, history, language, literature, management and mass communication.

Imran said that he would soon call the teachers of the university on a tour of Bangladesh or send teachers from Bangladesh to establish an action plan with the university.

The duo discussed the scope of joint collaborative projects in development, language studies, solving common socio-economic problems, knowledge sharing and starting a diploma and certificate course in language translation.

RELATED STORIES

Both of them also agreed to explore the establishment of a Chair for Indo-Bangladesh Studies, a multilingual centre for the study and translation of regional and local languages, joint projects on the study of the culture of the two countries and the collection of folk songs.

On the research and development front, the duo discussed joint supervision of PG, MPhil and PhD students, resource sharing, special lecture series, online webinars, conferences, seminars and workshops.

Political advisor at Bangladesh high commission, Mohammad Shafiul Alam, Prof Masood Alam, Prof Chandana Dey, Prof Ehtesham Ahmed and Tanu Dung were also present at the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP