KMC Language Univ, Bangladesh govt discuss academic cooperation
Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University vice-chancellor Prof NP Singh on Wednesday met the high commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Imran and proposed ways to work together in areas of protection, conservation, translation and promotion of state and regional languages.
Prof Singh proposed to work in the following areas by establishing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dhaka University and other universities in Bangladesh. Referring to the history of his country, the high commissioner said that the establishment of Bangladesh was the result of a language revolution.
Both, V-C and the high commissioner were keen to explore collaboration in language studies and collaborative research in humanities, culture, history, language, literature, management and mass communication.
Imran said that he would soon call the teachers of the university on a tour of Bangladesh or send teachers from Bangladesh to establish an action plan with the university.
The duo discussed the scope of joint collaborative projects in development, language studies, solving common socio-economic problems, knowledge sharing and starting a diploma and certificate course in language translation.
Both of them also agreed to explore the establishment of a Chair for Indo-Bangladesh Studies, a multilingual centre for the study and translation of regional and local languages, joint projects on the study of the culture of the two countries and the collection of folk songs.
On the research and development front, the duo discussed joint supervision of PG, MPhil and PhD students, resource sharing, special lecture series, online webinars, conferences, seminars and workshops.
Political advisor at Bangladesh high commission, Mohammad Shafiul Alam, Prof Masood Alam, Prof Chandana Dey, Prof Ehtesham Ahmed and Tanu Dung were also present at the meeting.
Lilavati Hospital lodges complaint against unknown people for taking photos of Navneet Rana
Mumbai The Bandra police have registered a case against unknown people for allegedly taking photos of Amravati MP Navneet Rana when she was in the MRI room of Lilavati hospital in Bandra. “On the complaint of the Lilavati Hospital security supervisor Amit Gaud, a case has been registered against unknown people under section 448 (punishment for trespass) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others),” said a police officer from Bandra station.
PM’s call for immediate cessation of hostilities an important step in ending the Russia-Ukraine war: EU ambassador
“It is an important step towards ending the war between Russia and Ukraine when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and Russia would realise its unnecessary and unjustified aggression about the attack on Ukraine. For this, all international leaders need to come together to stop Russia's aggression and urge it to take back its armed forces from Ukraine,” said European Union ambassador Ugo Astuto.
‘Conservation fee’ can’t be levied on projects outside eco-sensitive zones, says HC
The Bombay high court has struck down the demand of ₹4 crore from a developer in Thane, saying the forest department could not levy a “conservation fee” on commercial activities outside the eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) surrounding national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. Sai Pushp Enterprises. Though the order was passed on May 5, it was available on May 9.
Two held for rape, molestation of minor girl in Pune
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday for sexual assault and molestation of a 13-year-old girl. Out of the two arrested men one does welding work, and another is a rickshaw driver, according to the police. A case was registered on Tuesday evening. The two then took turns and forced themselves on the girl. The girl then told her parents, and a case was registered.
Pune civic body’s immunisation drive hit due to summer vacations
PUNE As the summer vacations begin, the routine immunisation programme by the Pune Municipal Corporation has been hit hard- reason- children are travelling or out of town for a vacation. April 2022, the civic body has been able to vaccinate 91% of the children aged between 0 to 9 months. Of the 60,900 children in the said age group, who are eligible to get the jab, 55,568 have got the shot.
