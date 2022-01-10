Knock on every door for SP’s win: Akhilesh to party cadres

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has asked his party leaders and workers to intensify their door-to-door campaign to ensure the SP’s victory in the 2022 UP assembly polls.

“Don’t waste time, no delays, just go knocking each and every door all over the state. Request each and every person that the 2022 UP polls are for the sake of development and democracy and the SP’s victory will lead to prosperity and happiness,” Akhilesh was quoted as asking the party cadre by SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary in a statement.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhilesh, as per the statement, said the ruling party’s only job was electioneering and that it had nothing to do with public interest and development. He also alleged that the BJP’s strategy was to complicate polls and misuse government machinery to win them.

He further alleged that the BJP crushed the future of farmers and the youth while claiming that the real development work for the state and its people was done by the previous SP government. Akhilesh also alleged that the BJP misused government machinery and resources to its advantage for the rallies and yet their rallies failed to match the “Samajwadi Vijay Yatra”. “Scared of SP’s rallies, the BJP is engaged in new conspiracies,” he claimed.