Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Appointment of officer sought again for Shahi Eidgah mosque survey

A view of Shri Krishn Janmobhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura. (File Photo)
Published on May 13, 2022 07:58 PM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi

AGRA Application for appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi was moved again on Friday by three petitioners in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura.

A spot inspection was sought to find out if there were any signs related to the Hindu religion on the mosque premises.

Manish Yadav, a petitioner in one of the case related to Krishna Janmabhoomi, moved an application for appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of Shahi Eidgah mosque. He also moved an application seeking temporary injunction to stop the opposite parties from deleting, removing or damaging the religious signs on the walls of the mosque so that material evidence could not be damaged.

“We have sought a temporary injunction stopping the managing committee of Shahi Eidgah mosque from damaging evidence. Because of the much publicised Gyanvapi case of Varanasi, the opposite parties are aware about ongoing developments and those managing the Shahi Eidgah mosque could damage these religious signs present therein,” stated Yadav.

“We have also moved an application seeking appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of Shahi Eidgah mosque and submit its survey report before the court,” he added.

Two other petitioners, in separate cases filed by Mahendra Pratap Singh, advocate and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), have moved application for appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of Shahi Eidgah mosque.

The court of civil judge (senior division) has already fixed July 1, 2022 for hearing and these applications would be taken up when the court reopens after the summer vacation.

Mahendra Pratap Singh, a petitioner in the case related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, had already moved a similar application in Mathura court on Monday seeking appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting a spot inspection within the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to find out if there were any signs related to Hindu religion on the mosque premises.

The said application was to come up for hearing on Tuesday but no working could take place and the case was adjourned for July 1, 2022.

Shahi Eidgah mosque secretary and its counsel Tanveer Ahmad said the petitioners were moving applications one after the other when the matter was already fixed for deciding the maintainability of cases.

