Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Appointment of officer sought again for Shahi Eidgah mosque survey
AGRA Application for appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi was moved again on Friday by three petitioners in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura.
A spot inspection was sought to find out if there were any signs related to the Hindu religion on the mosque premises.
Manish Yadav, a petitioner in one of the case related to Krishna Janmabhoomi, moved an application for appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of Shahi Eidgah mosque. He also moved an application seeking temporary injunction to stop the opposite parties from deleting, removing or damaging the religious signs on the walls of the mosque so that material evidence could not be damaged.
“We have sought a temporary injunction stopping the managing committee of Shahi Eidgah mosque from damaging evidence. Because of the much publicised Gyanvapi case of Varanasi, the opposite parties are aware about ongoing developments and those managing the Shahi Eidgah mosque could damage these religious signs present therein,” stated Yadav.
“We have also moved an application seeking appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of Shahi Eidgah mosque and submit its survey report before the court,” he added.
Two other petitioners, in separate cases filed by Mahendra Pratap Singh, advocate and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), have moved application for appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of Shahi Eidgah mosque.
The court of civil judge (senior division) has already fixed July 1, 2022 for hearing and these applications would be taken up when the court reopens after the summer vacation.
Mahendra Pratap Singh, a petitioner in the case related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, had already moved a similar application in Mathura court on Monday seeking appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting a spot inspection within the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to find out if there were any signs related to Hindu religion on the mosque premises.
The said application was to come up for hearing on Tuesday but no working could take place and the case was adjourned for July 1, 2022.
Shahi Eidgah mosque secretary and its counsel Tanveer Ahmad said the petitioners were moving applications one after the other when the matter was already fixed for deciding the maintainability of cases.
-
Only 3.78% people have taken booster dose against Covid in Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhijit Bangar has urged the citizens to take their booster doses soon as this is the right time to take in case there is a fourth wave coming in June. By August 2021, 1,94,568 people in the age group of 18-60 years in Navi Mumbai had already taken their both the doses of vaccination, yet only 7,356 people have got the booster dose till now.
-
Bengaluru Acid Attack: Accused arrested after two weeks from Tamil Nadu
Two weeks after he allegedly splashed one-litre acid at a woman he claimed to have loved for years, Nagesh has been arrested from Tamil Nadu. The victim claimed that he attacked her after she rejected his marriage proposal.
-
TB activists start monthly meetings to resolve issues faced by TB patients
Mumbai: With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic causing a setback for the country's programme to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), non-government organisations (NGO), TB activists, survivors, and officers will hold a meeting every month to discuss the needs and challenges of its treatment in the country.
-
Maharashtra reports 31.59% rise in weekly Covid cases
A slight rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases has been reported in multiple districts in Maharashtra. In the week between April 27 and May 3, five districts in the state reported 1,016 new cases, while between May 4 and May 10, these districts reported 1,337 new cases, which is a 31.59% rise in the number of cases.
-
Closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan overburdening Umbarde
The closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan for the last one month has led to overburdening on the Umbarde waste processing project. This has resulted in dry waste piling up on the streets and remaining uncollected in some parts of Kalyan and Dombivli. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has claimed that the station will be functional in another eight days. In April, the Barave station caught fire twice, leading to its closure.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics