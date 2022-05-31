Krishna Janmabhoomi issue: Plea for representative suit to be heard on July 15

Agra The court of additional district judge (court No. 07) has fixed July 15 as the next date for hearing on an application moved along with a petition seeking permission to have case filed in representative capacity.

The fresh petition was filed by a lawyer from Lucknow and law students of Lucknow University.

“This fresh petition was taken up for hearing on Tuesday after clarifications were sought by the court on last date of hearing. The application moved to get suit filed in representative capacity was heard and some amendments in it were suggested, for which date of July 15 was fixed by the court,” said Shailendra Singh who is one of the petitioners as well as counsel in the case.

“We will file an application for amendment in the earlier application moved under Section 92 read with Section 91 and Section 15 of Civil Procedure Code, which if allowed, will provide representative character to the petition moved,” said Shailendra Singh while on his way back to Lucknow on Tuesday.

The petition filed earlier this month seeks to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at Shahi Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In his plea, the petitioner has sought to move the representative suit on behalf of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev as the next friend and devotee of Lord Krishna, so that all cases related to the issue pending before the court may be heard together.

The petitioner has also sought a permanent injunction to restrain the managing committee and staff of Shahi Eidgah Mosque alongside Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi from accessing the 13.37-acre land and to hand its possession back. Apart from Singh, other petitioners in the matter include lawyers from Delhi and Lucknow as well as six law students.

“We have filed the petition along with application under Section 92 read with Section 91 and Section 151 of the Civil Procedure Code, which provides that either the advocate-general of state or two or more persons with common intention can file application before the district judge seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity,” stated Singh.

