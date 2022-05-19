Krishna Janmabhoomi: Plea filed to offer prayers to Laddoo Gopal in Eidgah
Agra :: An application was moved in the court of the civil judge (senior division) in Mathura on Wednesday, seeking permission to conduct ‘Jalabhishek’ (offering of water) and offer prayers to Laddoo Gopal (Lord Krishna as child), believed to be at a location on the premises of Shahi Eidgah Mosque.
Since lawyers abstained from work, the court fixed July 1 as the next date. The petitioner in the case is treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), a right wing organization.
The application was moved in case no. 174 of 2021, Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj versus UP Sunni Central Waqf Board. The petitioner stated in his affidavit (filed along with the application) that the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura was built after demolishing a Hindu temple, remains of which were still on its premises.
“I am a Hindu and have faith in Thakur Keshav Dev (another name of Lord Krishna) and because the mosque is built in place of a temple, I have a right to offer prayers at the alleged Eidgah, which is in fact a temple. Besides, the Constitution provides freedom of religion to each citizen, so the court should allow me to conduct ‘Jalabhishek’ and offer prayers to Laddoo Gopal on the premises of the so-called Eidgah,” said petitioner Dinesh Chand Sharma in the application moved on Wednesday.
Supporting the claim, district president of ABHM Chhaya Gautam said the outfit had earlier sought permission from the district administration and Mathura police to conduct ‘Jalabhishek’ and offer prayers to Laddoo Gopal (born on the premises of the so-called Eidgah) on December 6, 2021.
“We were not allowed to offer prayers last year. So, permission was again sought from court today by petitioner Dinesh Chand Sharma who is also the treasurer of ABHM in Mathura,” said Gautam after the date was fixed.
To note, this case is one of the 10 cases filed in Mathura court on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in the past one and a half years. Like others, petitioners in this case have alleged that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had destroyed a temple and using building material and stones from the temple, created a structure (popularly known as Eidgah) in place of the temple.
These cases have been filed on behalf of the deity Bhagwan Keshav Dev (Lord Krishna), seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque) adjacent to the Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura and transfer of 13.37-acre land to the deity.
Noida to challenge apex court’s order limiting its say in bankruptcy proceedings
A day after the Supreme Court declared Noida an operational creditor instead of a financial creditor in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the authority on Wednesday said it will challenge the order as it affects its financial interests and also limits its say in insolvency proceedings of debt-ridden companies.
Mayor, councillors to approach Haryana CM for action against MCG chief engineer
Mayor Madhu Azad and all 35 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram met on Wednesday to discuss a spat that ensued between the MCG chief engineer and a councillor on Tuesday. After the meeting, held at the civic body's Sector 34 office, the group decided to approach Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene and act against Sharma. The chief engineer alleged that Brahm Yadav, councillor, Ward 13 threatened and hurled a chair towards him.
Haryana CM meets officials over Metro project, wants DPR in 15 days
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the detailed project report (DPR) for extending the Metro line from Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station and directed officials to check if the last 1.5km of the line — in Delhi — can be constructed underground. In Haryana, the length of the line will be 4.9km, and in Delhi, it will be 3.5km.
After dog attacks, IIM Lucknow clears the air on animal lovers’ accusations
The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow ( L) is facing a peculiar problem. There have been over 40 plus “confirmed and recorded” cases of dog bites in last six months on the management institute's 200-acre green campus, forcing the institute to relocate “rabid dogs”. However, the move has drawn the ire of animal lovers from within the campus who have accused the authorities of being “insensitive” to animals.
Agra Metro team to transplant trees near Taj Mahal
Taking a step towards environment conservation, the Agra Metro team has decided to promote transplantation of trees as and wherever possible. It has already obtained the permission of cutting the trees by the apex court.
