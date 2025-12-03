KTS 4.0 strengthens Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat spirit: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated the fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 4.0) in Varanasi on Tuesday. Describing the event as a grand confluence of language, culture, and traditions, he said it aims to reinforce the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and extended greetings to visitors from Rameswaram on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government. Representational image (Sourced)

He described the Kashi Tamil Sangamam being held during the auspicious month of Kartik in Kashi, the sacred city of Lord Shiva, the seat of bliss, knowledge, and liberation, revered as Anand Kanan and Avimukt Kshetra, as a powerful step that strengthens and enlivens the spirit of “Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat.”

Yogi highlighted the spiritual link between Kashi and Tamil tradition, strengthened by Adi Shankaracharya through sacred Peethas across India. He said the visit offers a unique opportunity to experience Lord Shri Ram’s vision alongside Kashi’s Shiva devotion, Prayagraj’s confluence, and the Dharmadhwaja in Ayodhya.

The CM said, “I am pleased that, inspired by Prime Minister Modi, the UP government has introduced languages such as Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali into vocational education. Students may choose any language based on their interest, and the government will bear the full cost. Tamil, in particular, is opening new avenues in this direction.”

He noted that every year, large numbers of devotees from UP travel to Rameswaram, Madurai, and Kanyakumari. To support this spiritual journey, the tourism department will soon launch special travel programs offering subsidised access to these pilgrimage sites. “This initiative,” he said, “is an investment in India’s future.”

This year’s theme, “Let’s Learn Tamil,” he said, is truly inspirational and aims to deepen cultural, educational, economic, and spiritual ties between North and South India. Yogi also described the 2,000-km car rally from Tenkasi as a key attraction, retracing the historic path of Pandya ruler Adiveer Parakrama Pandian and commemorating the cultural importance of Tenkasi’s Shiva temple.

He noted that South Indian saints and scholars, including Maharishi Agastya, Adi Shankaracharya, Saint Thiruvalluvar, Jagadguru Ramanujacharya, and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, have spread knowledge across India. Yogi also praised the Chettiar community for providing worship materials to Kashi Vishwanath Temple for over 200 years and continuing rituals linking Rameshwaram and Kashi.

The CM pointed out Tamil culture’s vibrant presence at Kashi’s ghats and lauded joint educational initiatives like IIT Madras and BHU projects.

Visitors will also tour Prayagraj and Ayodhya, where a temple and statue of Maharishi Agastya have been established in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, alongside statues of South Indian saints.

Quoting the Sanskrit verse, “Ayodhya Mathura Maya Kashi Kanchi Avantika, Puri Dwaravati chaiva, saptaita mokshadayikah,” he described the sacred significance of India’s seven holy cities.

At the event, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan virtually delivered a message on the fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. He said that the festival, which began in 2022 during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, has now evolved into a major national cultural platform. The Sangamam, he said, symbolises the unity of North and South India, bridging the heritage of the Ganga and the Kaveri.