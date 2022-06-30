Kumar Keshav retires after 8-year tenure as UPMRC MD

Managing director (MD), Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Kumar Keshav relinquished his charge on Thursday after eight years of tenure as MD, UPMRC. Keshav handed over his safety helmet to a maintainer, one of the junior most posts of UPMRC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar Keshav got a four-month extension of service from the UP government earlier this year. His tenure was to end on February 16, 2022, but was extended till June 30, 2022. It was Kumar Keshav’s third extension in a row. He was first appointed for five years in August 2014.

“Under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh Metro has achieved the distinction in the execution of Metro project. Lucknow and Kanpur Metro projects are the fastest-ever executed metro projects in the country so far. The operations of Lucknow Metro commenced on entire North-South corridor in just four-and-a-half years while Kanpur Metro started functioning in just over two years. Both the projects were inaugurated and flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No other metro rail project has ever been able to achieve this feat,” said a press release issued by UP Metro public relations office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about his journey, Kumar Keshav said, “I joined Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (Then LMRC) as the managing director in August 2014 and that indeed was a big responsibility. It was since that day that I have only lived and worked for UPMRC. It wasn’t just a job responsibility for me, it was a part of me that will always stay with me.”

“After completing the Lucknow Metro project 36 days ahead of the stipulated time period, UPMRC commenced the operations of Kanpur Metro just in two years and one month despite two severe waves of Covid. Past eight years of his life in UPMRC have remained fully devoted to implementation of metro projects in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra,” said the press release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}