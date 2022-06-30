Kumar Keshav retires after 8-year tenure as UPMRC MD
Managing director (MD), Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Kumar Keshav relinquished his charge on Thursday after eight years of tenure as MD, UPMRC. Keshav handed over his safety helmet to a maintainer, one of the junior most posts of UPMRC.
Kumar Keshav got a four-month extension of service from the UP government earlier this year. His tenure was to end on February 16, 2022, but was extended till June 30, 2022. It was Kumar Keshav’s third extension in a row. He was first appointed for five years in August 2014.
“Under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh Metro has achieved the distinction in the execution of Metro project. Lucknow and Kanpur Metro projects are the fastest-ever executed metro projects in the country so far. The operations of Lucknow Metro commenced on entire North-South corridor in just four-and-a-half years while Kanpur Metro started functioning in just over two years. Both the projects were inaugurated and flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No other metro rail project has ever been able to achieve this feat,” said a press release issued by UP Metro public relations office.
Talking about his journey, Kumar Keshav said, “I joined Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (Then LMRC) as the managing director in August 2014 and that indeed was a big responsibility. It was since that day that I have only lived and worked for UPMRC. It wasn’t just a job responsibility for me, it was a part of me that will always stay with me.”
“After completing the Lucknow Metro project 36 days ahead of the stipulated time period, UPMRC commenced the operations of Kanpur Metro just in two years and one month despite two severe waves of Covid. Past eight years of his life in UPMRC have remained fully devoted to implementation of metro projects in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra,” said the press release.
Mercury plummets 11.9°C in a day, caps off a hotter than normal June in Delhi
Property transactions to become costlier as Delhi government withdraws 20% rebate on circle rates
New Delhi: Property transactions in Delhi are likely to become costlier as the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to withdraw the 20% rebate on circle rates used to calculate stamp duty on property transactions from July 1, according to an official. The Delhi government had introduced a rebate on circle rates during the Covid-19 pandemic in February 2021 and extended it twice. It led to an increase in property transactions, said an official.
Lucknow University holds interviews for Shodh Medha scholarship
The University of Lucknow organised interviews for the Shodh Medha Scholarships on Wednesday. A total of ten students will be selected for the scholarship, said dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon. The University of Lucknow is providing Shodh Medha scholarship to girl students to increase their participation towards research and innovation. Recently, the applications were invited from eligible female research students, out of which 44 applications were found eligible.
Mining lease holders adopt 42 govt cow shelters in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Responding to an appeal of the district administration, select mining lease holders have adopted 42 government-run cow shelters in Prayagraj in the last one month and have begun looking after around 8,000 stray cows housed in them. As per the district administration officials, in each of these 42 adopted cow shelters, four types of sheds are being constructed by the mining lease holders.
Rozgar Mela:105 firms turn up, 3,860 candidates receive job offers
3,860 candidates received job offers at the Rozgar Mela organised by the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, under the Sankalp Project, at Rajkiya Audyogik Prashikshan Sansthan, on Thursday. In all, 6,295 candidates had appeared at the Rozgar Mela and 105 companies had turned up to recruit candidates. The next Rozgar Mela will be in Saharanpur division on July 2.
