Kushinagar village in awe as love lands from sky!

The village of Darzi Tola in Salemgarh, Kushinagar district, experienced an unusual and exhilarating moment when a helicopter carrying the baraat (wedding procession) of Mahoba sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Saltanat Parveen touched down at the local junior high school ground on Wednesday evening, sparking widespread excitement among villagers. The groom, a diamond merchant based in Lucknow, arrived in grand style to escort his bride, SDM Saltanat Parveen, who is currently posted in Mahoba. (HT photo)

The groom, Ahmad Raza Khan, a diamond merchant based in Lucknow, arrived in grand style to escort his bride, SDM Saltanat Parveen, who is currently posted in Mahoba.

The unique arrival captured the attention of locals, with many flocking to the landing site to witness the spectacle. Several officials were also present at the school ground to receive the procession.

According to Parveen’s grandfather Hanif Khan, the helicopter landed at the very school where she had completed her early education. Born to Shameem Khan, who had migrated to the Middle East in search of employment, Parveen was raised by her mother, who played a pivotal role in the upbringing and education of her three daughters.

The family eventually moved from the village to Lucknow to ensure better educational opportunities.

Parveen holds a BTech degree in computer science. Inspired by her coaching mentor, she set her sights on civil services and cracked the UPPSC exam in 2022, securing a place among the top ten candidates.

Hanif Khan said that fulfilling his granddaughter’s wish to marry from her native village brought great joy to the family and the community, who warmly welcomed the baraat with enthusiasm and pride.

According to Sushil Kumar Shukla, the station house officer of Barwa Patti, Kushinagar, on the request of the SDM, the district authorities set up a helipad for the landing of the chopper.