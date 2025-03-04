Kusuma Nain, the woman who wrote her story in bullets

Kusuma Nain, who died at King George Medical University, Lucknow, on Saturday, was once the notorious dacoit in Yamuna ravines and created terror in both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Relatives and some villagers attended dacoit Kusuma Nain’s last rites at her native Kurauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun. (Sourced)

Sixty-one-year-old former bandit had been lodged in Etawah jail for over 20 years and was suffering from tuberculosis. Her last rites were performed by her husband Kedar alias Ruthey Yagik in her native Kurauli village of Jalaun on Monday amid tight security.

She had 60 criminal cases lodged against her between 1980 and 2004. Kusuma was a key member of the notorious 21-member Ram Asrey Phakkad gang, which was primarily involved in kidnappings.

She gained notoriety when she gunned down 15 ‘Mallahs’ (members of the boatmen community) in Asta village on May 26, 1984, as an act of vengeance for the Behmai massacre in which Vikram Mallah gang member Phoolan Devi had killed 22 people in the Thakur-dominated village.

In December 1996, Kusuma gouged the eyes of two captives, Raj Bahadur and Santosh Nishad, taken from their village in Aseva, Auraiya. Same year, she murdered retired IAS officer Hardeo Adarsh in Kanpur.

According to a dossier on the Phakkad gang, they were responsible for 200 crimes in Uttar Pradesh and 35 in Madhya Pradesh. Born in 1964 in Kurauli village in Jalaun, Kusuma was married at the age of 15 to Kedar after her boyfriend Madhav became a dacoit.

However, their marriage didn’t last long as she was kidnapped by Madhav, who brought her into the Vikram Mallah gang. She later joined the Lalaram gang after Phoolan Devi surrendered following the Behmai massacre.

By 1999, Kusuma and Phakkad had begun sending signals about surrendering, but the U.P. Police refused to cooperate. As a result, she moved to Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.

On June 8, 2004, she surrendered in Damoh, MP. She was then imprisoned in Etawah jail, where she faced trial in four cases. She was sentenced to life in three of the cases and received a seven-year term for a dacoity charge. Kusuma was also convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and dacoity in Auraiya, Kanpur Nagar, and Jalaun.