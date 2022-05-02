Labour Day: Workers are an inseparable part of society, says governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said that labourers were an intrinsic part of society who made an invaluable contribution to the building and decorative activities with the skills they have acquired by working from one generation to another.

She was addressing workers in the Raj Bhawan, where a health camp was organised for them, on the occasion of the Labour Day.

Stressing the need for holding special camps for workers to extend the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes as per their eligibility, the governor said a watch should be kept on workers found ill in the health camps, and all help should be extended to them to get healthy again.

The governor personally gifted one sari each to 11 female workers. According to a Raj Bhawan spokesperson, the saris had been brought from Gujarat at the governor’s behest.

“These saris were distributed to 100 workers in Mohanlalganj, 40 in Amethi and 45 in Gosaiganj under Lucknow district. The saris were also gifted to 590 workers under the Lucknow Nagar Nigam,” the Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Among others present at the function were deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and labour minister Anil Rajbhar. District magistrate, Abhishek Prakash briefed workers on government schemes, while SGPGI director RK Dhiman made women workers aware of breast cancer.

Various other government departments also organised camps for the workers at different places.