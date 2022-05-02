Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Labour Day: Workers are an inseparable part of society, says governor Anandiben Patel
lucknow news

Labour Day: Workers are an inseparable part of society, says governor Anandiben Patel

The Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said that labourers played a key role in building and decorating society with their skills gathered by working from generation to generation.
HT Image
HT Image
Updated on May 02, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said that labourers were an intrinsic part of society who made an invaluable contribution to the building and decorative activities with the skills they have acquired by working from one generation to another.

She was addressing workers in the Raj Bhawan, where a health camp was organised for them, on the occasion of the Labour Day.

Stressing the need for holding special camps for workers to extend the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes as per their eligibility, the governor said a watch should be kept on workers found ill in the health camps, and all help should be extended to them to get healthy again.

The governor personally gifted one sari each to 11 female workers. According to a Raj Bhawan spokesperson, the saris had been brought from Gujarat at the governor’s behest.

“These saris were distributed to 100 workers in Mohanlalganj, 40 in Amethi and 45 in Gosaiganj under Lucknow district. The saris were also gifted to 590 workers under the Lucknow Nagar Nigam,” the Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Among others present at the function were deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and labour minister Anil Rajbhar. District magistrate, Abhishek Prakash briefed workers on government schemes, while SGPGI director RK Dhiman made women workers aware of breast cancer.

Various other government departments also organised camps for the workers at different places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Wedding celebrations in present times are much more than a union of two souls. They are metamorphosed into a conglomerate of all those souls who are invited to the ceremony. (HT File)

    Spice of life | Attending big, fat, stressful weddings no mean feat

    The doorbell rang and my househelp cheerfully informed me that a big gift had arrived. Wedding celebrations in present times are much more than a union of two souls. With revelries becoming larger-than-life and having several preludes to the big day, attending them is no mean feat. The announcement of ceremonies a month prior to the big day ensured that I could not chicken out of the multi-pronged festivities.

  • Raj Thackeray recently adopted hardline Hindutva for political survival. (PTI)

    Raj Thackeray reiterates May 3 ultimatum, threatens trouble if loudspeakers not removed

    Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray remained defiant on the May 3 deadline he has set for the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from mosques. Addressing a rally in Aurangabad on Sunday, Raj threatened to cause trouble if his demand was not met. During his speech, the MNS chief appealed to the police to stop mosques from broadcasting through loudspeakers. Following reversals in successive elections, Raj Thackeray recently adopted hardline Hindutva for political survival.

  • Gurmeet Singh Buttar, additional director of extension education, PAU, Ludhiana, presented the report of the last meeting and said several modifications and recommendations have been made as per farmers’ feedback and PAU experts’ suggestions. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | ‘Promote DSR and less water consuming rice varieties among farmers: PAU director

    Senior officials of Punjab Agricultural University, directors of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, scientists from Farm Advisory Service Centres, agriculture development officers, and officials from state departments of horticulture and soil and water conservation attended the meeting of extension council at PAU on Saturday evening. Director of extension education, Ashok Kumar, while chairing the meet, lauded the joint efforts of the research and extension scientists during the corona.

  • The company is set to fully implement the project over a period of next 7 years with employment potential for 1,500 people directly and another 10,000 indirectly. (HT)

    Israeli firm to invest 22,900 cr in K’taka to set semiconductor fab

    Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab private limited has agreed to invest 22,900 crore to set up a semiconductor fab in Karnataka, the state government said in a statement on Sunday. The company is set to fully implement the project over a period of next 7 years with employment potential for 1,500 people directly and another 10,000 indirectly. Karnataka has seen significant investments in recent months in various sectors, raising hope of jobs for Covid-19 affected population.

  • Groups such as Hindu Janajagrithi Samiti, Bharata Rakshana Vedike and Hindu Kannadigas among others are expanding their respective networks to give more options to youngsters from the Hindu community to set up shops in these businesses. (Representative Photo/AP)

    Amid communal fissures, right-wing groups attempt to create an ‘economic ecosystem’

    A section of right-wing groups in Karnataka are trying to create an “economic ecosystem” such as puncture shops, scrap dealers, meat and mango sellers among other businesses by excluding Muslims to bring down reliance on the minority community who are believed to have a monopoly over such sectors, leaders of the right-wing groups said on Sunday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out