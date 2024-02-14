 Labourers loot jewellery using tile cutter in Lucknow, arrested - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Labourers loot jewellery using tile cutter in Lucknow, arrested

Labourers loot jewellery using tile cutter in Lucknow, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 14, 2024 05:04 PM IST

The incident took place on February 5, and an 18-member police team arrested the two accused on Wednesday

Two labourers hired to fit tiles in the adjacent building used a cutter meant to cut tiles to cut a jewellery shop lock and looted jewellery worth nearly 3 lakh on Kursi Road.

The two accused labourers in police custody (HT Photo)
The two accused labourers in police custody (HT Photo)

The incident took place on February 5, and an 18-member police team arrested the two accused on Wednesday and recovered the stolen jewellery and a bike used in the crime.

“The modus operandi of the thieves was to target those shops in the basements which are often away from public eye,” said Qasim Abidi, DCP, North.

“The accused, Santosh Kumar Gautam, 33, and Kaushal Gautam, 25, both from Barabanki, had been employed as labourers,” the DCP added.

The accused told the police that they were in need of money and thought of targeting the nearby jewellery shops.

“As many as 12 cases of theft are registered in the name of Santosh in Lucknow and other districts. The accused are being presented in court,” the DCP informed.

According to the shop owner, Kuldeep Yadav, the CCTV installed in the shop is connected to his mobile phone. At 3:35 am (Feb 5), an alert came on his mobile. Upon contacting the security company, it was revealed that someone had entered the shop. After informing the police, he reached the shop and saw that the shutter of the shop was cut, and the glass door was broken.

The thieves also took away the CCTV with them from stopping the police from catching them. However, their action was recorded on the CCTV server in which two men are seen with their faces covered.

