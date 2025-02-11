Lack of fire safety stares at many coaching centres in U.P. capital

Lack of basic fire safety mechanism in Lucknow’s various coaching centres has put the lives of thousands of students preparing there for entrance exams like JEE, NEET and CLAT at risk, according to a recent audit by the fire department. During a fire department drive, it was found that there were no arrangements to avoid fire in various coaching centres in Lucknow. (HT file)

As many of these coaching centres ignored multiple warnings, Lucknow’s chief fire officer (CFO) Mangesh Kumar has written to the regional higher education officer/ district inspector of schools, seeking cancellation of licence of 17 such institutes.

A list in possession of HT shared by Lucknow fire department has some big coaching centres being run in posh localities like Halwasiya court and Naval Kishore Marg in Hazratganj, Kapoorthala, Purania in Aliganj, and at Ashiana, Alambagh and Krishan Nagar.

The CFO told HT that out of the 17 coaching centres, many operate in closed spaces of buildings with no basic fire safety equipment. “These centres have not taken steps to avoid fire despite multiple notices. Many of them even don’t have ventilation,” the CFO said.

As per the fire department, in November 2024, a campaign was run to check fire safety arrangements in city’s various coaching centres. It was found during the drive that there were no arrangements to avoid fire in various big coaching centres.

“Many were found to be running in basements in which there was no adequate arrangement of ventilation despite having air conditioners,” the CFO said. “Some of them have not even got an electric audit done for years,” he added.

Ignored multiple show-cause notices

As per fire department, the owners of all the coaching centres were informed about the deficiencies through notices. A letter was also written to them to fix the problems. “It was also told to them in writing what arrangements should be made to prevent fire,” the CFO said. As per fire department, these coaching centres were given notices besides 30 to 45 days to ensure fire safety arrangements.

Even after the notice, they neither made any arrangements nor replied to the letter. After this, the fire department sent them a show-cause notice and sought a reply within 15 days. Even after this, the coaching operators did not pay any attention.

When nothing happened even after making all efforts, the CFO wrote a letter to the regional higher education officer in December last year.

Past incidents

May, 2023: Three people were burnt after a fire broke out in a coaching institute in Mahanagar Sector C.

November, 2022: Nearly 100 students were trapped in a coaching institute’s fire in Hazratganj.

September, 2020: A fire broke out in an Indira Nagar coaching centre but none was hurt.

September, 2022: 60 students were trapped in a fire that broke out in a coaching centre located at Shahnajaf Road.