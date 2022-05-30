Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lakhimpur case: Allahabad HC Lucknow bench to hear Ashish Mishra’s bail plea on July 8
lucknow news

Lakhimpur case: Allahabad HC Lucknow bench to hear Ashish Mishra’s bail plea on July 8

A single judge bench of Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the case on February 10. The Supreme Court on April 18 this year set aside Mishra’s bail
Ashish Mishra, the son of union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, is the main accused in the October 3, 2021 Lakhimpur violence case in which eight people had lost their lives. (HT file photo)
Published on May 30, 2022 08:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday fixed July 8 as the next date of hearing for bail application of Ashish Mishra—the main accused in October 3, 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The bail application of Ashish Mishra, the son of union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, came up for hearing in the court of Justice Krishan Pahal earlier in the day. Additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi is representing the state government in the case.

A single judge bench of Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the case on February 10, 2022. However, the Supreme Court on April 18 this year set aside Mishra’s bail and ordered him to surrender in the court. The apex court referred the matter back to the high court and asked it to decide the bail application afresh within three months.

RELATED STORIES

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed and several injured in Tikunia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP