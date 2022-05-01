Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lakhimpur Kheri CMO orders inquiry after man given anti-rabies dose instead of Covid jab
lucknow news

Lakhimpur Kheri CMO orders inquiry after man given anti-rabies dose instead of Covid jab

The man came to know of the alleged gaffe when he requested the vaccination centre staff to update his Covid vaccination certificate.
The Lakhimpur Kheri CMO has asked the vaccination staff to remain alert. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on May 01, 2022 11:25 PM IST
ByDeo Kant Pandey, Lakhimpur Kheri

The Lakhimpur Kheri chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, ordered an inquiry after a young man alleged that he was administered the anti-rabies vaccine instead of Covid-19 jab at the Phoolbehar community health centre (CHC) in the district on Saturday.

Dr Bhatnagar ordered Phoolbehar vaccination nodal officer Dr VP Pant to conduct the inquiry and submit his report.

The youth, Shivam Jaiswal, a resident of Nayapurwa village under the Phoolbehar police station limits, came to know of the alleged gaffe when he requested the vaccination centre staff to update his Covid vaccination certificate. Jaiswal, aged around 22-24 years, demanded an inquiry.

“The initial inquiry revealed that vaccination against rabies and Covid was being conducted in two adjoining rooms at the CHC, and the youth probably reached the rabies vaccination room,” the CMO said.

“The youth might have requested for vaccination and the staff inadvertently administered him the anti-rabies dose,” Dr Bhatnagar added.

Stressing that administration of the anti-rabies vaccine would cause no health risk and would act as a precautionary dose against rabies, Dr Bhatnagar said, “The vaccination centre staff must be quite alert and sensitive in the discharge of their duties.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP