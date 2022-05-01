Lakhimpur Kheri CMO orders inquiry after man given anti-rabies dose instead of Covid jab

The Lakhimpur Kheri chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, ordered an inquiry after a young man alleged that he was administered the anti-rabies vaccine instead of Covid-19 jab at the Phoolbehar community health centre (CHC) in the district on Saturday.

Dr Bhatnagar ordered Phoolbehar vaccination nodal officer Dr VP Pant to conduct the inquiry and submit his report.

The youth, Shivam Jaiswal, a resident of Nayapurwa village under the Phoolbehar police station limits, came to know of the alleged gaffe when he requested the vaccination centre staff to update his Covid vaccination certificate. Jaiswal, aged around 22-24 years, demanded an inquiry.

“The initial inquiry revealed that vaccination against rabies and Covid was being conducted in two adjoining rooms at the CHC, and the youth probably reached the rabies vaccination room,” the CMO said.

“The youth might have requested for vaccination and the staff inadvertently administered him the anti-rabies dose,” Dr Bhatnagar added.

Stressing that administration of the anti-rabies vaccine would cause no health risk and would act as a precautionary dose against rabies, Dr Bhatnagar said, “The vaccination centre staff must be quite alert and sensitive in the discharge of their duties.”

