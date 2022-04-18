Lakhimpur Kheri: SUV with MLA’s sticker mows down two bike-borne riders

Two bike-borne riders were killed when a speeding SUV, bearing a sticker of ‘Vidhayak’, ran over their bike under Kotwali Police station on Bahraich highway in Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday night, the police said.

Lakhimpur Kheri police, while confirming a head-on collision between a bike and an SUV, issued a video statement stating that both the riders died on the spot, and the SUV is said to be registered in the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yogesh Verma.

“The incident was reported on Bahraich highway. In the accident, both the bike-borne riders died. The SUV that hit the bike is said to be of MLA from the Sadar assembly constituency. We have arrested the SUV driver and seized the vehicle. The probe is underway,” said Sanjeev Suman, superintendent of police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri.

As per reports, both the deceased were residents of Kiratpur village, which comes under the Kheri police station. The accident took place when the two were returning home from Ramapur. A speeding Scorpio car ran over them, and the duo died on the spot. Some locals said that at the time of the accident, MLA was not in the vehicle.

The incident comes within months after eight farmers, protesting against now revoked contentious farm laws, were mowed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’, is the prime accused in that case.