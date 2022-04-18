Lakhimpur Kheri: SUV with MLA’s sticker mows down two bike-borne riders
Two bike-borne riders were killed when a speeding SUV, bearing a sticker of ‘Vidhayak’, ran over their bike under Kotwali Police station on Bahraich highway in Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday night, the police said.
Lakhimpur Kheri police, while confirming a head-on collision between a bike and an SUV, issued a video statement stating that both the riders died on the spot, and the SUV is said to be registered in the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yogesh Verma.
“The incident was reported on Bahraich highway. In the accident, both the bike-borne riders died. The SUV that hit the bike is said to be of MLA from the Sadar assembly constituency. We have arrested the SUV driver and seized the vehicle. The probe is underway,” said Sanjeev Suman, superintendent of police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri.
As per reports, both the deceased were residents of Kiratpur village, which comes under the Kheri police station. The accident took place when the two were returning home from Ramapur. A speeding Scorpio car ran over them, and the duo died on the spot. Some locals said that at the time of the accident, MLA was not in the vehicle.
The incident comes within months after eight farmers, protesting against now revoked contentious farm laws, were mowed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’, is the prime accused in that case.
Angadia extortion case: Charge sheet filed against three cops
Mumbai The Mumbai crime branch has filed a charge sheet against three police officers arrested in connection with the Angadia extortion case. The 1,100-page charge sheet contains documentary and electronic evidence, statements of about 70 witnesses, including statements of seven people recorded under section 164 CrPC before metropolitan magistrates, said a crime branch officer.
Seven departments in BBAU working from Central library
Seven departments and a gym are operating from the Central library of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University for the past many years. The departments running from the Gautam Buddha Central Library are Public Administration, Sanskrit and Vedic Studies, Hindi, Computer science, Information Technology, Library and Information science and sports. Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Singh said he is aware of the situation, and they are trying hard to get the funds to construct new academic blocks.
Covid-19: Maharashtra sees 59 new cases, no death recorded
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 78,75,904, while the death toll remained unchanged for the third consecutive day at 1,47,827, a health department official said. The fresh addition to the overall statewide coronavirus tally was much lower than 127 reported on Sunday, he pointed out. State health department data showed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Buldhana and Wardha districts have zero active cases.
World Liver Day: SGPGIMS to conduct awareness session, honour liver donors
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in collaboration with the departments of Hepatology, Gastroenterology and Surgical Gastroenterology will conduct a one-day awareness session on World Liver Day on April 19. Dr UC Ghoshal, HoD, Gastroenterology, SGPGIMS, will edify the gathering followed by Dr Anita Saxena, Nephrology. Internationally acclaimed Hepatologist from PGIMER, Chandigarh, prof Dhiman, who is director of SGPGIMS, will also share sGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman's thoughts.
Covid: UP govt makes wearing of mask compulsory in 6 NCR districts, Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said. Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said here.
