Lakhimpur Kheri violence: HC rejects bail pleas of four accused

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected bail applications of four accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed on October 3 last year. A single judge bench of Justice DK Singh rejected the bail applications of four accused, including Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal. Justice Singh had completed hearing on April 7 and had reserved the order.

The bail application of main accused Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni, was also listed on Monday for hearing in the court of Justice Krishan Pahal. However, the court adjourned it for May 25.

Additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi represented the state government in the court and opposed bail applications of all four accused. “Political persons holding high offices should make public utterances in a decent language considering its repercussions in the society. They should not make irresponsible statements as they are required to conduct themselves befitting their status and dignity of high office which they hold,” observed the court.

“As submitted, this incident might not have taken place had union minister of State for Home not made alleged utterances as has been pointed out in the counter affidavit filed on behalf of the investigating agency and also mentioned in the charge-sheet,” said the court.

“Several innocent lives would not have got lost in a most cruel, diabolic, barbaric, gruesome and inhuman manner allegedly by his very promising son and other accused,” the court observed.

“It has been stated in the charge-sheet that the farmers got agitated and they were protesting peacefully against the statement of the Union Minister of State for Home, who allegedly said that the farmers would be expelled and chased away from district Kheri,” said the court.

The court also pointed out that when Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the area, how a wrestling competition was not cancelled. The court also pointed out that it cannot believe that deputy chief minister (Keshav Prasad Maurya) and Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni were not aware of the fact that Section 144 of the CrPC had been enforced in the area.

Despite this fact, union minister of state Ajay Mishra and UP deputy CM decided to be present at the event. The court also appreciated special investigation team (SIT) for a free, fair, impartial and scientific investigation into the crime.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on February 10 had granted bail to main accused Ashish Mishra. However, the Supreme Court on April 18 set aside the bail order of the high court and directed Ashish Mishra to surrender in court within a week.

A vehicle belonging to Union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni had allegedly mowed down four farmers during the stir. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death while a local journalist was killed in the violence that ensued in Tikunia area of Kheri district on that day (October 3, 2021). Two sport utility vehicles (SUVs) were set on fire by agitated farmers.

