Lakhimpur violence case: One accused granted bail

Chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Chinta Ram on Monday granted bail to Virendra Kumar Shukla, the 14th accused in FIR number 219/2021 related to the killing of four farmers and a journalist in the October 3 Tikunia violence case in Lakhimpur Kheri district, said senior prosecuting officer (SPO) SP Yadav.

Shukla is a close relative of Union MoS home Ajay Kumar Mishra. The Kheri violence last year had claimed eight lives. Shukla’s name came to fore on January 3 when police filed their chargesheet in FIR number 219 and charged Shukla under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While accepting the chargesheet, the CJM had summoned Shukla to court on January 10.

As per SPO SP Yadav, Virendra Kumar Shukla on Monday surrendered and moved his bail application through his counsel Anil Kumar Trivedi. Yadav added after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence counsel, CJM Chinta Ram granted bail to the accused on the grounds of the offence under Section 201 of IPC was bailable. The CJM ordered to release the accused on a personal bond of ₹20,000 and two securities of ₹20,000 each.